They report a drop in transmission of León vs. America in Marca Claro

Mexico City / 31.07.2022 21:48:00





The match Leon vs America which was transmitted by Clear Brand on your channel Youtube was taken down for broadcast rights, as indicated by the most famous video platform.

“This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim filed by Fox Sports MX“, was the legend that appeared after the transmission was cut.

It is worth mentioning that this duel was being screened for free, reason why more than 539 thousand people saw it; while Fox Sports I only had it in its premium version, streaming that has a subscription cost.

After a few minutes, Clear Brand He sent his live broadcast of the León vs América match again.

Clear Brand show off your free service

Precisely during the broadcast of the game in Clear Brandthe narrator showed off the free product for all the followers of the channel both in Mexico and throughout the American continent.

“It is that they already know, we go practically to the entire continent, and we do it for freeyou know, you can follow us through Claro Sportsthey get into Youtube and they have this game completely live, it doesn’t cost them a penny, not a penny. And so we will continue, bringing you the best emotions of national and international soccer, ”he said during his narration.

So far, neither of the two sports networks has commented on the matter.

Clear Brand suffers a new drop in transmission in León vs. America

In the final stretch of the León vs. América match, Marca Claro’s broadcast on YouTube suffered a new drop, which was reported by social network users.

