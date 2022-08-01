These are the actors who have played Spider-Man

Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters in pop cultureit could even be said that he is one of the favorite superheroes of many fans of the genre. Such is his popularity that there are different versions of this character both on the small screen and in the movies and over the years there have been a large number of actors who have played him.

East spider-man day We tell you about some of these actors who have given life to the friendly neighborhood spider-man.

CINEMA

Tom Holland

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

As the current Spider-Man on the big screen, Tom Holland is the youngest actor on this list to play Spider-Man. His character is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fulfilling the dream of several fans of having him share the screen with the Avengers.

Tobey Maguire

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

The first Spider-Man to get to have his own movie trilogy, Tobey Maguire was the first actor to play Spider-Man on the big screen and like the actor, Sam Reimi’s trilogy was one of the pioneers to position the superhero genre in the cinema in the early 2000s.

Andrew Garfield

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro (2014) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Andrew Garfield was the second to wear the Spider-Man suit on the big screen. Development of the film began simultaneously with Sony announcing the cancellation of Spider-Man 4. The film had a high income at the box office, being the second highest grossing reboot in history.

Shameik Moore

Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse (2018) – Miles Morales

Moving on to animated films, Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse introduced the character of Miles Morales to the cinema and although Shemik is believed to be the first African-American actor to bring Spider-Man to life, he is actually the second actor to do so. However, for this tape if he is the protagonist.

Chris Pine

Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse (2018)

same as tape Into the Spider-VerseChris Pine plays Peter Parker from the Miles Morales universe and although he has a brief participation, his character is transcendental for the development of the film and the character of Miles Morales.

Jake Johnson

Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse (2018) – Peter B. Parker

This Peter Parker, played by the protagonist of the sitcom new-girlis a Peter Parker from another universe, who is the mentor of Miles Morales for the tape and who helps him finish the mission entrusted to him by the Peter Parker of his universe.

Nicolas Cage

Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse (2018) – Spider-Man Noir

Nicolas Cage has done everything from comedy, drama, to playing himself, he even came close to playing Superman and just the role he was missing was within the superhero genre. This version of Spider-Man is an alternate version, dark and monochrome Peter Parker from a 1930s universe. Cage based his character on the Humphrey Bogart movies.

TV

Paul Soles

spider-man (1967)

He is popularly known as 1960s Spiderman. This was the first animated adaptation of the Spider-Man comic.created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Paul Soles was the first actor to play Spider-Man.

Neil Patrick Harris

Spider-Man: The Series (2003)

One of the actors that few knew had brought Spider-Man to life. the protagonist of how i met your mother was Peter Parker in one of the Spider-Man limited series early in his career, voicing the title character.

Drake Bell

ultimate spider-man (2012-2017)

One of the latest animated series on Spider-Man was commissioned by Man of Action Studios, based on the homonymous comic. Drake Bell was the actor selected to bring this more youthful Peter Parker to life, becoming one of the most popular versions of the character.

Nicholas Hammond

The Amazing Spider-Man (1979)

One of the first animated versions of Spider-Man brought to the small screen was carried out by Hammond, who played a more adult Spider-Man.

Ogie Banks

ultimate spider-man (2016) – Miles Morales

Ogie Banks was the first African-American actor to play Spider-Man on the small screen, with the character of Miles Morales in the Ultimate series and although he was not the protagonist of the series, he was one of the most important adaptations within the animation and the Spider-Man universe.

