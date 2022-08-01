These are the 11 best movies of all time

After making it clear what they were, to spoilers, the 11 best series in television history, it is time to immerse yourself fully in the world of cinema. In this context, it should be noted that this is a much more complex task, due to the large number of titles that cover the cinema journey. At the risk of being judged and condemned by the limited selection, these are the productions that we believe cannot be left out among the titles seen by lovers of cinema.

+ Unmissable movies for moviegoers

11 – The Godfather

Directed by Francis Ford CoppolaIt is considered one of the best trilogies in the history of cinema. Responsible for adapting the work of mario puzzorecounts the days of Don Corleone and his family as leaders of American organized crime. The work they did was so good Al Pacino, Marlon Brando and company, that the studio did not hesitate to produce more feature films under this saga that was about to have a fourth. you can see it in HBO Max, Paramount+ and Prime Video.

10 – Citizen Kane

A classic of all history that was replicated and cited in countless later stories, of which we can mention the parody of The Simpson and the bear mr burns. The film tells the rise and fall of a media tycoon, confined in a mansion and about whom very little is known. With twists and turns in time, they try to show us who it was and what it was that obsessed him so much. You can see it in Qubit.

9 – Stuck with no way out

Movie directed by milos forman which featured a great Jack Nicholson in the leading role and focused on a man locked up in a psychiatric institute from which he wanted to escape at all costs. Speaking of parodies, The Simpson he has his. He also had his series of Netflix starring Sarah Paulson, Ratcheted. To see it you have to have an account in AppleTVfrom where you can rent it.

8 – Psycho

The black and white film he directed Alfred Hitchcock and presented the mythical scene in the shower. As in Trapped without exithad its spin-off made series, bates-motel. In this case, we see the story of a young woman who, after stealing money, takes refuge in a hotel run by a young man and her mother. Her murder will set in motion a series of completely unexpected events. they see her in Qubit.

7 – 12 Angry Men

12 fighting men was the title of this production that called into question the way in which Justice can operate and how the balance is capable of tilting to one side or the other with arguments that are more solid than the evidence itself. The movie was directed by Sidney Lumet and you can see it in Qubit. The fact: it takes place almost entirely in a single room.

6 – ET the Extra-Terrestrial

After his rise to fame with Shark, steven spielberg He became an eminence of cinema. Among the titles that premiered, in 1982 came this story focused on Elliot and a particular friend: an alien desperate to return home. A) Yes, Elliot You must do everything you can to defend your friend and prevent the authorities from taking him away for investigation. You can see this classic in Amazon Prime Video.

5 – Apocalypse Now

One of the films that best knew how to deal with the stress of the Vietnam War and that had a shoot that was as complicated as it was controversial. Starring Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall and Martin Sheenwas directed by Francis Ford Coppola. It focused on a mission where a soldier is sent to assassinate the Colonel Kurtz, a man completely transformed by the war who has deserted. He is not on any platform streaming.

4 – The Sniper

The film directed by Michael Cimino recounted the leading roles of Robert De Niro and Christopher Walkenwas the last production that had the symbol of Hollywood, John Cazaleas well as marked a before and after in the career of meryl streep. In the same way that apocalypse now, is a portrait of the consequences left by the Vietnam War on soldiers completely worn out by this conflict. You can rent it at AppleTV.

3 – The Lord of the Rings (the trilogy)

It’s unfair to talk about The Lord of the rings without treating it as a trilogy. Directed by Peter Jacksonadapted the work of J. R. R. Tolkien and the famous trip Frodo Bolson in which he sought to destroy a ring capable of corrupting the entire world and putting his friends at risk. you can see in hbo max both the version that came to the cinema and the extended one, with the incentive of knowing that in just over a month Amazon Prime Video will premiere a series on this saga.

2 – Rocky

The film that launched a Sylvester Stallone just over 30 years old is available in Prime Video. The story of overcoming, of fighting against the system, of not giving up or giving up and showing that with the given conditions, everyone can meet their goals. A story of self-improvement and self-love that marked the birth of one of the most important franchises in the history of cinema.

1 – Jurassic Park

In hbo max you can play the movie that marked a before and after in science fiction. Almost thirty years have passed since the release of the first of the films and the film directed by steven spielberg it still has visual effects and a technical deployment that seems to be done today. The story of a scientist who begins to experiment with genetic material and manages to revive prehistoric creatures. Of course, everything gets out of control in a few moments. Masterpiece.