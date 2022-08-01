The video with old images of the Oscars that has aroused tweeter nostalgia: “I don’t know why time didn’t stop at that moment”





Sigourney Weaver, Bruce Willis, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, Jackie Chan, Robin Williams, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Charlize Theron, Antonio Banderas… All of them perhaps in their best moments, young, handsome and beautiful… And we watching them, also younger. It is a video with old images of the oscars red carpet which has caused a nostalgia attack On twitter. And it is that, as Jorge Manrique said, any past time seems to us to have been better. Another thing is that it really was.

I don’t know why time didn’t stop at that moment.pic.twitter.com/H5Ss6tzyR0 – Luis Moscardó (@moscardol) July 26, 2022

There is no doubt that whoever made that video and accompanied it with the song Forever Young by Alphaville I was looking for the effect it has caused. The video was posted by another tweeter with the text “1993”, but the Spanish retweet has been much more successful than the original. At the time of publishing this you have almost 54,000 likesmore than 10,000 retweets and many responses.

Decline and change. History repeats itself. pic.twitter.com/yXhK2jXS8P — Babe Sinclair 🇪🇸 (@xxxyyyxxxooo) July 26, 2022

We were happy and we didn’t know it… – Angel De La Rua (@AngelDeLaRua1) July 26, 2022

memento mori. – Rodrigo Frías (@Apaciguar9) July 26, 2022

Live there forever. – Santiago Aparicio (@samlmm) July 27, 2022

oh my! The best in their best times. What a barbarity what came together in the 90s… – Turbid Times (@TiemposTurbios) July 27, 2022

What a good generation of actors… of course, they were ours, familiar faces. Perhaps every generation thinks the same. – Duke i Plà (@Duch_i_PLA) July 27, 2022

what a shower of stars — Marc🖤 (@MadMarc3) July 27, 2022

Tom Cruise rules Time. – Israel Loranca (@israelloranca) July 27, 2022

Certain. What a great time, for them and for us. — CITIZEN LUND 🇪🇸 (@LUND99999) July 26, 2022

My goodness, I know them all… I’m definitely getting old… – The Indiscreet Jerez (@xerryndiscreto) July 27, 2022

For the hairstyles 😳😂 — Jaime (@JaimePeivon) July 27, 2022

The years that have passed and @CharlizeAfrica It is still as spectacular today as it was that day… For her, time stopped! pic.twitter.com/eU4BT6Wwy0 – Alejandro Altisent (@alecnet) July 27, 2022

As the English say, “Time and tide wait for no one”. – Faithful dog Patán (@fielperroPatan) July 27, 2022

The 90s in Hollywood were like the 70s in music. — J Hernandez (@DrHernandeath) July 27, 2022