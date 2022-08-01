The unspeakable obsession of Britney Spears comes to light

Like most mortals, celebrities have also had an impossible crush that they were obsessed with during their youth. Now, with the boom in social networks, celebrities have answered what those platonic loves they dreamed of when they were young have been, to interact a little more with their followers by revealing some of their most intimate secrets. This is the case of Britney Spears, who decided to confess who her youth crush was, surprising everyone by revealing the name.

This is the character of ‘Catwoman’ played by Michelle Pfeiffer in the movie ‘Batman Returns’, released in 1992. In her confession on her Instagram account, Britney Spears assures that she has never seen a woman as beautiful and sexy as Pfeiffer in her interpretation of ‘Selina Kyle’. “I feel that she is the most charming woman … sexy … and seductive… this scene is probably the hottest I’ve ever seen! Of course @michellepfeifferofficial who I’ve never met is the character, she’s amazing in this movie in the most conventional way possible!” interpreter of ‘Work B ** ch’ in a publication in which he attached the scene where Selina Kyle begins to design the suit that she will use in her new life as a villain, becoming the object of desire of Bruce Wayne.





However, Spears’s praise for Pfeiffer went a little further, since the ‘Princess of Pop’ stated that, for her, there has been no performer who has even come close to the quality of interpretation, expression and the beauty of Pfeiffer’s ‘Catwoman’. In addition, she also pointed out that she is aware that the famous actress does not even know of her existence (something impossible to believe due to the popularity that Spears has had for more than two decades), since she has never talked to her or met her personally. . “There’s been a lot of remakes since then, but I honestly don’t think anyone can get even close to that scene alone. I know you have no idea who I am, but I just want you to know that a dumb girl from the South will always be there!” “She has believed that she is a true goddess and I have so much respect for her that it is crazy! Thank you for doing your job in such a beautiful way, unmatched and unique Pfeiffer!”

Michelle Pfeiffer responds to Britney Spears and social networks go crazy

To her surprise, Britney Spears’ crush has responded to her confession, causing a stir on social networks at the sudden interaction between these two great celebrities. Through her Instagram account, the actress of ‘The price of power’ wrote: “Wow Britney! Thank you for the beautiful compliment, I’m a big fan”, showing that, as expected, the actress does know of the existence of one of the most important music icons of recent years, although she had not the slightest idea that Britney Spears had become obsessed, to such an extent, with her character in the famous film directed by Tim Burton.