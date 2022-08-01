The Undertaker holds his own show during WWE SummerSlam weekend

After WWE held the SummerSlam tryouts this week, Hall of Famer The Undertaker held the first-ever “1 Deadman Show.” During the show, The Deadman would share anecdotes about his career as a professional wrestler, as well as answer questions from attendees. The portal specialized in professional wrestling news Wrestling Inc, has published a series of notes regarding the event.

When The Deadman came out, he thanked the city of Nashville, Jerry Jarrett and Jerry Lawler and started talking about life after his legendary career. She talked about joining social media for the first time after 30 years of keeping kayfabe alive. He then mentioned the childhoods he must have ruined after retiring and breaking his character in the ring.



Undertaker went on to talk about his biography on A&E and his mother. He brought up the controversial episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast in which he appeared and called the current product “soft.” Subsequently, talked about the talents that play video games. He ended the first part of the program talking about overcoming failure. Then began the question and answer wheel.

The Undertaker began by answering questions about your favorite SummerSlam match and about the fact of having worked with names like ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart. He was asked which superstars could “hold it” when they drank with him and he even talked about the time Hulk Hogan nearly broke his neck. He then ended the show by talking about his appreciation for the military.

