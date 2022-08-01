The truth about Rihanna’s military training

While many fans have jokingly called Rihanna “the lady from Avon” while waiting for her next album, her turn to fashion and beauty has been much more than that. Through her company, Fenty, Rihanna has revolutionized makeup, skincare and lingerie with diversity and inclusion in mind.

He even debuted on the Forbes Billionaires List in 2022. However, things weren’t always so glamorous for the star. When you hear “Rihanna” and “military” in the same sentence, there are two images that may come to mind: her fan base, Rihanna’s Army, and her acting debut in the 2012 film ” Battleship”. Surprisingly, the movie hit a little closer to home than fans might have imagined.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker