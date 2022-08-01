The truth about Rihanna’s military training

While many fans have jokingly called Rihanna “the lady from Avon” while waiting for her next album, her turn to fashion and beauty has been much more than that. Through her company, Fenty, Rihanna has revolutionized makeup, skincare and lingerie with diversity and inclusion in mind.

He even debuted on the Forbes Billionaires List in 2022. However, things weren’t always so glamorous for the star. When you hear “Rihanna” and “military” in the same sentence, there are two images that may come to mind: her fan base, Rihanna’s Army, and her acting debut in the 2012 film ” Battleship”. Surprisingly, the movie hit a little closer to home than fans might have imagined.

Related news

Rihanna’s pre-fame life is mostly discussed in terms of talent shows and beauty pageants, but the singer has a surprising boot camp experience. Years before her turn as a chart topper and makeup mogul, she gained valuable skills and experiences from her native Barbados that paved the way for her tough-girl image.

Rihanna’s training began at age 11

It’s pretty impressive that Rihanna recorded “Pon de Replay” at 16, but she already went through rigorous sub-military training five years earlier. Interestingly, she took orders from another Barbadian singer: Shontelle from “T-Shirt” and “Impossible”. In fact, Shontelle was Rihanna’s drill sergeant.

In a 2009 interview with the BBC, Shontelle explained, “We were both in cadets together, it wasn’t compulsory or anything. But just imagine me and Rihanna in combat boots and uniforms crawling through the mud and stuff like that.”

By “cadets,” Shontelle refers to the Barbados Corps of Cadets, a program for adolescents in Barbados that prepares them for military success. However, the famously rebellious Rihanna wasn’t the best at taking orders even back then. In 2015, she told NME: “We would have to give ourselves trouble to enjoy this discipline we were receiving. And we refused to do push-ups when we were punished.

It was a question of: Why just do it? It was so boring to follow the rules.” Looks like Shontelle had his hands full! Either way, despite Rihanna’s disobedience, the skills she learned in training would eventually come in handy.

Rihanna’s cadet background helped her prepare for ‘Battleship’

Based on the famous board game, “Battleship” brought the pop star’s cadet training to the big screen. Playing the role of officer Cora Raikes, Rihanna actually underwent another round of training to get into the character’s headspace.

When it came to the intense physical aspect of training, it didn’t seem like Rihanna had changed much since her cadet days. At a press conference for “Battleship,” she told Digital Spy, “Every minute of training I was thinking about quitting. I was thinking, I need to get this guy out of my hotel room. He can’t be yelling at me like that.” in my room, this is scary!”

Sadly, it was all for naught as “Battleship” flopped at the box office and with critics. It was nominated in a whopping seven categories at the 33rd Golden Raspberry Awards, and Rihanna herself took home the Razzie for Worst Supporting Actress.

Rihanna has never conceded victory, but it’s safe to say that it didn’t discourage her from pursuing future acting opportunities. A few years later, she lent her voice to the animated movie “Home” and then appeared alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in “Ocean’s 8.”

While Rihanna hasn’t returned to her military roots, she has at least been given movie roles, a surprising connection to Shontelle, and an impressive fan name.