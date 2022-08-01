The tragic murder of Sharon Tate, Polanski’s wife









The best cinema by Roman Polanski lands in La 2 with Chinatown (1974), one of his best works starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. The director is one of the geniuses of the performing arts, and if professionally he has been ‘of cinema’, personally he has known the bitter side of life. In August 1969 a series of crimes committed by a group of members of the so-called ‘Manson Family‘ ended the lives of seven people in Beverly Hills, including Sharon Tate, ‘sex symbol’ of Hollywood and wife of Roman Polanski. They stormed the mansion and, with extreme cruelty, Five people were murdered that night.: Sharon Tate, eight months pregnant with the filmmaker Roman Polanski, who saved his life because he was in London shooting the day of the dolphin, movie that never finished; her friend Abigail Folger, heiress to a coffee company; her boyfriend and Polish screenwriter Wojciech Frykowski; hairstylist to the stars and Tate’s ex-boyfriend, Jey Sebring; and Steven Parent, an 18-year-old friend of the gardener who was leaving the house and was surprised by the arrival of the ‘death quartet’. In 1971, Charles Manson was prosecuted and considered the main culprit as the intellectual author of the murders, sentenced to death. Although it was commuted to life imprisonment due to a change in judicial doctrine.













Actress Sharon Tate GTRES GTRES

Tarantino Addresses Sharon Tate’s Death in One of His Movies The influence on popular culture of the serial killer Charles Manson is evident. His last name inspired the name of the band Marilyn Manson and its leader and vocalist. Also groups like Guns N’ Roses they have versioned the murderer. Film and television continue to treat the crimes of the ‘Family’ with absolute fascination, as is the case with Quentin Tarantino’s film, once upon a time in hollywood (2019). Played by Margot Robbie and sharing a spectacular cast with Brad Pitt or Leonardo Di Caprio, recreate the massacre of that night without actually producing the murder itself on screen.









Posed by Roman Polanski and his wife Shaton Tate (1969) GTRES

Sentenced for raping a 13-year-old girl Now, At 88, he lives in Switzerland with his wife Emmanuelle Seiger. Despite the age difference (more than 30 years), since they got married in 1989 they have always stayed together and supported him in the most difficult times. Even when the filmmaker was arrested for 9 months at his homepending possible extradition to the United States, to answer for an alleged 1977 rape of a 13-year-old girl. Finally, Switzerland rejected said extradition in July 2010. The crimes of the Manson family, 50 years of the bloody end of the ‘summer of love’