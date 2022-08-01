The ten celebrities that most pollute the planet

We already know that all celebrities, absolutely all of them, declare themselves to be nature lovers and assure that they are very concerned about the environment and climate change. But what about their habits? Are they as responsible and sustainable as they claim to be? That’s the question sustainability marketing company Yard has asked itself, which has a study of the most polluting artists drawing up a list of the celebrities who use their private plane the most, an obvious source of air pollution.

The report, made with data from CelebJets, the account that tracks the movements of celebrity planes, points to a singer who has repeatedly expressed her environmental concerns: Taylor Swift. According to the study, the singer has made 170 trips so far in 2022 (almost one a day) accumulating a total of 22,923 minutes in the air (that is, more than two weeks), which would have caused 8,293 metric tons of emissions. of CO2, exactly 482.37 times more than the annual emissions of a normal person. Her shortest flight was 36 minutes, from Missouri to Nashville.

Criticism has not been long in coming on social networks (“I recycle garbage and go shopping with a cart to avoid plastic bags, and meanwhile, Taylor Swift has emitted 8,200 tons of CO2 in one year on private flights. The climate change are the rich”, said a user on Twitter), and a representative of Swift has had to step out by sending a statement to Rolling Stone magazine in which he assures that the information is “absolutely incorrect” because according to his team, the artist lends her jet from time to time to other people. And indeed, Yard acknowledges that there is no way of knowing if celebrities were on board their planes on the counted trips. But he also assures that the objective of his report is to focus on the “disproportionate” environmental impact of the use of these private transports.

In fact, the idea arose after the controversy generated by the influencer Kylie Jenner -sister of Kim Kardashian- when posting a photo on Instagram with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, on an airport tarmac next to two private planes with the comment: “Shall we take mine or yours?” All for a 12-minute ride. Jenner didn’t make the list, but her boyfriend (ranked number 10) did, whose private jet spent more than 8,300 minutes in the air and emitted more than 3,000 metric tons of CO2 so far in 2022.

Oprah Winfrey ranked ninth on the list of celebrities who pollute the most from the use of their private aircraft, with a total of 68 flights so far this year, which emitted about 3,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide, while the shortest flight made in his private jet was 14 minutes. In eighth place appears the actor Mark Wahlberg, who in 65 flights spent more than 10,000 minutes in the air, which meant a CO2 emission of more than 3,700 metric tons. The seventh place goes to kim kardashianwhich registered 57 flights so far in 2022 and with it emitted more than 4,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

the filmmaker steven spielberg is in sixth position with 12,400 minutes on the air and more than 4,400 metric tons of CO2, and the country singer and husband of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, opens the Top5 with 111 flights and 4,500 metric tons of polluting emissions. Baseball player and ex-fiancé of Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguezis in fourth position with 106 flights and 5,300 metric tons, while rapper Jay Z and husband of Beyoncé touches the 140 flights with about 7,000 metric tons. The boxer closes the list Floyd Mayweather with the silver medal for the most polluting celebrity, thanks to the more than 7,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide generated in the 177 flights I have made so far this year.

Bill Gates, the ‘winner’ of 2019



In 2019 a list like this was already made, and the ‘winners’ were Bill Gates (businessman), Emma Watson (actress), André Schürrle (athlete), Feliz von der Laden (influencer), Jennifer Lopez (singer), Karl Lagerfeld (designer), Mark Zuckerberg (businesswoman), Meg Whitman (businesswoman), Oprah Winfrey (businesswoman), and Paris Hilton (businesswoman). On that occasion, those responsible for the study warned: “It seems increasingly clear that the climate crisis cannot be addressed while a small but growing group of ‘super emitters’ continue to increase their energy consumption and portray those lifestyles as desirable through their social networks.