The summer bikini with which Kendall Jenner posed in front of the sea

Kendall Jenner showed off his impact figure through a post made on Instagram where she was shown wearing a tight swimsuit and a translucent dress.

In the publication, the top model appeared modeling a tight tube dress, designed by Jean Paul Gaultier with printed translucent fabric.

Beneath the exclusive design, Kendall wore a yellow print set, made up of a sports bra with a low neckline squarematching with a bikini high waist, inspired by the retro style.

She added a cowboy hat made of palm, colorful earrings and a brown bag.

Jenner posed in front of the sea showing off her talent in front of the camera, in a video that she added to the reel she appeared taking off her dress to show her athletic figure in a bathing suit; So far this publication exceeds 5 million 300 thousand likes.

In recent days Jenner has been enjoying some well-deserved beach vacation and, through Instagram, he has been in charge of sharing details of his idyllic getaway.

Jenner is believed to have gone on vacation with Devin Booker, with whom he resumed his relationship a few days ago. And it is that in a video shared by Jenner of her escape to Hawaii, a man is shown playing in the sea near her, although her face is not appreciated.

A source recently told AND! News that the couple had resumed their relationship after a brief breakup.

“She and Devin are completely back together. They resolved their issues and decided that they want to move on and be together,” she said on insider.

“They moved and they are doing very well. They have spent a lot of time together. Devin went with his date [Kendall] to her friend Lauren’s wedding over the weekend in Napa.”

Last June, the American press confirmed their separation after two years of relationship because “they were not on the same page and they felt that they were not aligned.”

Kendall will be the next executive producer on the second season of the kardashianssame in which he participates with his millionaire family, according to reports, the second installment of the reality show made by Hulu will premiere on September 22.

In addition to her directorial debut, Kendall is busy promoting her tequila brand 818 and doing advertising campaigns whenever the occasion arises, whether on social networks, or exclusive events.