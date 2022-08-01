The successful movie that broke box office records and today arrives on Netflix

Netflix continues to be talked about within streaming platforms. And it is that as of this Monday, August 1, it will include a classic success -one more among its options- and that it is closely related to one of the great cinema successes so far in 2022. We are talking about “Top Gun: Passion and Glory”.

It is the first film in the saga focused on the story of a group of American aviators, and it is a true classic of the cinema of the ’80s. Premiered in 1986, “Top Gun: Passion and Glory” is already available in Netflix and will allow to know the story that started the second part (“Top Gun: Maverick”) which was only released in theaters this year.

