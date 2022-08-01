Netflix continues to be talked about within streaming platforms. And it is that as of this Monday, August 1, it will include a classic success -one more among its options- and that it is closely related to one of the great cinema successes so far in 2022. We are talking about “Top Gun: Passion and Glory”.

It is the first film in the saga focused on the story of a group of American aviators, and it is a true classic of the cinema of the ’80s. Premiered in 1986, “Top Gun: Passion and Glory” is already available in Netflix and will allow to know the story that started the second part (“Top Gun: Maverick”) which was only released in theaters this year.

What is “Top Gun: Passion and Glory” about, the 80’s classic available on Netflix

Also starring Tom Cruise – like the sequel that was released this year – the first installment of “Top Gun” -already available in Netflix– focuses on the story of Pete Mitchell (known as “Maverick” and played by Tom Cruise) and the man’s arrival in a group of elite aviators. In this same group is Tom Kazansky, better known as “Iceman” (and played by Val Kilmer), with whom he will end up competing and rivaling at all times. Love also says present in “Top Gun: Passion and Glory”since Maverick falls in love with one of the instructors.

The successful movie that broke box office records and today arrives on Netflix. Source: @topgunmovie

With a duration of 110 minutes (less than 2 hours), “Top Gun: Passion and Glory” It became one of the great successes and classics in the history of cinema and it was a film that marked a before and after. And 36 years after this title was released, which is already in the catalog of Netflixa few months ago the second part was released in theaters around the world.

The original soundtrack, the action and adrenaline scenes and the story made “Top Gun: Passion and Glory” one of the most successful films in cinema history. So much so that, although the sequel was scheduled to be shot as soon as the first part was completed -and thus take advantage of the wave of success-, an accident during the filming of the first part (which Netflix with the beginning of August) led to its being postponed for no more and no less than 36 years.

The cast of “Top Gun”, the classic that started a new generation and is already on Netflix