THE SINDULFONS | The Sindulfos, about to take the Boom jackpot: this has been the reason why they have not been able to win the program

If contests like Boom have been in the news in recent years for something, it is because of the affection that viewers have taken over the weeks for the contestants who were part of the program’s regular cast.

What makes a contest an audience leader? It’s been a while since in formats like Boom or Pasapalabra the programmers realized that the most original contest does not always win. What you have to achieve, whatever the format, is that the viewers see the contestants as part of their family. And that is only going to be achieved if the same contestants participate for a long time. They saw it clearly in Pasapalabra with Fran González, the Asturian crack of the donut that years ago was the last to win a millionaire prize. But they have also seen it on Antena 3. Not in vain Los Lobos de Boom made the contest almost beat its great rival when the donut program was broadcast on Telecinco.

The Sindulfos break speed records

The participating group “Los Sindulfos” do not stop accumulating programs and continue adding pot in the program of Antena 3. But today they have been about to be millionaires. After the last programs of the space, called “Superliga”, Los sindulfos have returned to continue accumulating and get the jackpot. The group has reached the final pump and they have been two questions away from winning 4,010,000 euros.

The questions that have destroyed the plans of Los Sindulfos have been these two: The only film in which Christian Bale and Mathew McConaughey acted together, and to what species of insects do stick insects belong.

The strange practice of a “Boom” contestant: she starts doing it in the middle of the program

Last week, the group that went to fight against the almighty “Sindulfos”, called “Los improvistos”, had some participants with somewhat peculiar tastes. At the time of the presentation, they all had a passion in common: the theater. however, one of them, Itziar, had a somewhat special hobby. “Lately I’ve been practicing a lot a discipline that consists of training by imitating animal movements,” she assured.

To everyone’s surprise, the contestant did not hesitate for a moment to reproduce this technique in the middle of the program.