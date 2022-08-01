the signing of Koundé, made in the absence of the official announcement

Jules Koundé He will be under the command of Xavi Hernández at Barcelona. The Barca and the Seville They have reached a definitive agreement and all that remains is to put the signature on the documentation that the two clubs are exchanging. It is a matter of hours for the movement to become official. Koundé He is informed and awaiting an immediate resolution that allows him to fly to the USA. The ‘yes’ is about to fall.

In the Seville admit that the operation is OK. Also in the Barca. The differences were, basically, in the price of the transfer and the form of payment. The Seville I wanted to receive at least what the offer Chelsea. In England They spoke of 55 million plus 10 in variables, but it will be less, about 50 also 10 in variables.

Koundé will sign for five seasons. The central defender is with Sevilla in the pre-season ‘stage’ of lakes (Algarve, Portugal) because his only obsession is its set-up. He has given the ‘yes’ to the Barça club and he doesn’t care how long it takes until the signing. He is coming off an injury and needs to make up for lost time to return to the Camp Nou in the best physical shape possible. The money from his file has not been substantial. He has agreed to six million euros net, which is the top of the Barça wage bill, although some players considered as differential cracks are somewhat above.

The intention of Barca is that I travel to USA and immediately join the dynamics of the Barça squad. It was an express request of Xavi Hernandez and although in the club it was said that the offense pointed to Inigo Martinez, the search for the center back took an immediate turn. The activation of a second economic lever for an amount of 315 million euros turned the intentions upside down.

