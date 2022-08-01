The reasons why Ethan Hawke is already the man of the year

With the end of the year, the time for balances and conclusions about what happened usually arrives. The resulting reflections are usually restrictive, especially if it is a question of evaluating the highest and lowest points of the year about to end. And the exercise becomes even more capricious if instead of the end of the year another date is chosen, so arbitrary, but with less press than December, to make the cut, get on an imaginary bench and proclaim to the four winds that Ethan Hawke is the man of the year.

Yes, the entire preamble above, far from being an analysis of the passage of time, the very human need to organize our thoughts and ideas -calendar in hand- was just an excuse to present the thesis of this text in the most alleged way. objective and dispassionate as possible. The exact opposite of the subject that inspires it. The reasons for the firm sentence and at the wrong time are plenty. After almost forty years of career, four Oscar nominations and close to turning 52, in 2022 the actor, director, screenwriter, novelist and occasional musician finally crossed the threshold, leaving behind criticism and doubts about his career to arrive Straight to the same paradise that Keanu Reeves also reached a while ago. Another performer who started working in childhood, who survived the expectations of a leading man that Hollywood wanted to impose on him and the ridicule for his acting style and his creative pretensions that haunted him for years. As it happened before with Reeves, For Hawke, the passage of time and his continuous artistic pursuits finally gave him the long-awaited reward.

This year, due to those things about film distribution and release schedules shaken by the pandemic, the actor had one of the most fertile years of his career. Thanks to your participation in the north man, the Viking epic by Robert Eggers where he played the role of the king and father of the muscular proto Hamlet played by Alexander Skarsgård. The fact that some twenty years earlier Hawke had played the conflicted prince of Denmark in a criticized version of Shakespeare’s classic directed by Michael Almereyda added to his role in Eggers’ film an air of closure of stage and beginning of a new series. as much variety and creative ambition as ever, but with much greater general acceptance.

Ethan Hawke The Dead Poets Society

It’s just that for years, as if he was embarrassed by his beginnings as a child actor and poster boy for the teen magazines he came to via The death poet Society– and despite or thanks to his crooked-toothed smile that he retains today, a battle won against Hollywood’s homogenizing ray-, Hawke avoided typecasting. That is why he bet his chips on having artistic growth beyond Hollywood that got him a privileged place in independent cinema, but also many disapproving looks for his attempts to work in theater and his literary searches embodied in the novels that he wrote. At that time, many critics questioned his abilities as an actor and pigeonholed him as a pretentious actor and too much in love with his alleged talent.

Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy and Richard Linklater on the set of Before Sunset



Over time and thanks to unforgettable films like the ones he made with Richard Linklater (from the trilogy of Before dawn a Boyhood: time of a life), to his work in Before the devil knows you’re deadby Sidney Lumet with Philip Seymor Hoffman, Training Daywhich earned him his first Oscar nomination for supporting actor, and First Reformed by Paul Schrader, the absurd questioning of his talent as an actor was forgotten although his reputation for pretentiousness remained. Until now.

Ethan Hawke in Moon Knight Disney+

In recent months, his appearance in the Marvel miniseries Moon Knight (available on Disney+), exposed him to the popularity he terrified for so long. With maturity and years of experience under the spotlight, Hawke seems to have found the perfect balance between his concerns, the requirements of others and the climate of the time of the machinery of the industry in which he works. . Thus, while joining the cast of the show based on a comic book superhero, he also accepted the sinister role of the villain in the black phonethe horror film directed by Scott Derrickson that became a phenomenon with a global audience, including Argentina, where it has been on the bill for six weeks and nearly half a million tickets sold.

Ethan Hawke in the movie The Black Telephone