the reason for Will Smith’s apology

07.30.2022 9:16 p.m.

The Secret Will of the Duke of Edinburgh

A year has passed since the death of Prince Philip of Edinburgh and that means that there are only 89 years left to know what was on his will. This has been decided by the British justice after the English press denounced that the reading of it was not public. “We are not sure that there is a specific public interest in knowing how the possessions of the royal family are distributed”, they assure from the court of appeals.

Felipe VI sails again

Last Friday, Felipe VI arrived in Mallorca to spend a few days at the Miravent Palace, like every summer. Unlike other years, the king He arrived alone, without the company of his wife and daughters, who are expected to arrive in the next few hours. Meanwhile, the monarch took the opportunity to carry out his favorite activity in the Balearic Islands, the candle. This morning the Head of State embarked on the Aifos to be able to spend at least one day of his vacation sailing and thus carry out some training and measurements for their participation in the Copa del Rey de Vela.

King Felipe VI / EFE

Million dollar agreement between Harry Styles and Marvel

The singer continues with his tour of Europe to present his latest album and his songs are one success after another, but in addition, the Briton is going to make the leap to the cinema hand in hand with Marvel definitively. The actor, who appeared in Eternals with Eros, has signed an agreement with the production company to shoot until five movies in which he will embody this character. All remunerated with 100 million dollars.

Harry Styles in ‘Eternals’ / MARVEL

Taylor Swift, the star that pollutes the most

Almost all the stars are committed to climate change, of course their actions sometimes fall far short of the respect the planet deserves. A clear example is that of Taylor Swift who, with her trips for tours, trips and events, has become the celebrity who has polluted the most this year, in total, the flights carried out by the British have emitted 8,293.54 tons of CO2 to the planet.

The singer Taylor Swift / EFE

Ion Aramendi welcomes his third child

Ion Aramendi and María Amores become parents again! The couple just had their third child, the first girl in the family. As announced by the presenter on his social networks, his wife has just given birth by cesarean section after a delivery that was not easy.

This was announced by the presenter on his Instagram account: “Marieta was born yesterday, 4 kilos, and it is a wonderMaria is also fine, but since it was a caesarean section and having some complications he is still in resuscitation (and that is why he has not been able to answer your messages), they are both very good!”.

Ion Aramendi and his daughter / INSTAGRAM

Arnold Schwarzenegger turns 75

Remembered for his roles in terminator, Conan or even for his season as Governor of CaliforniaThe actor turns 75 today.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger / INSTAGRAM

Johnny Depp, successful painter

If the sale of his NFTs served to pay off some outstanding debts of Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s paintings are also a success. The last sale of one of his paintings has resulted in a indisputable success. The artist has raised more than three and a half million euros for his works.

Actor Johnny Depp / EP

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore’s coach

the protagonist of Something happens with Mary returns to the cinema after a long time away from the screens, but has not been stopped. She has enjoyed her family life and her friends who can only thank you for your company and support. A clear example is that of drew Barrymorehis partner in Charlie’s Angelswho has confessed that Cameron Diaz He has become his coach in recent years.

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore INSTAGRAM

Problems with the biography of Britney Spears

The princess of pop already has her authorized biography that she will publish Simon & Schuster about to be published. Of course things aren’t always easy for Britney. The publisher has revealed that the launch is not scheduled until 2024 due to the paper shortage.

Singer Britney Spears / INSTRAGRAM

Chris Rock’s words behind Will Smith’s apology

Will Smith’s pardon to the American humorist who planted a slap in the middle of the gala of the Oscar left stupefied locals and strangers. Jada Pinkett’s husband assured that Chris Rock I didn’t want to talk about it with him yet, but he did on stage.

Three days ago the comedian took to the stage with the monologue with the United States and talked about the scandal of the slap. “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” he says, yet he says, “I’m not a victim. Yeah, that hurts, motherfucker. But I shook that shit off and went to work the next day. I’m not going to the hospital for a paper cut.”