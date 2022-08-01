The placid summer of Michael Douglas with his son in his Majorcan mansion in S’Estaca

With the same discretion as in recent years, michael douglas He has returned to Mallorca to enjoy S’Estaca, the estate he bought on the coast of Deyá, when he was married to his first wife Diandra Luker.









When the couple divorced in 2000, after an economically complicated process, the Majorcan house of the actor Basic Instinctwhich had belonged to the Austrian Archduke louis savior, cousin of the unforgettable Empress Sissi, it was agreed that they could live in it six months a year, both Michael and Diandra. The actor, from January to June and his ex-wife, in the summer.

read also: Michael Douglas rents his mansion in Mallorca for 40,000 euros a week

An uncomfortable cast for neither of them, especially for the protagonist of Wall St., that once his life was remade together with Catherine Zeta-Jones (52), with whom she has had two children, wanted to be on the island in the summer months with her new family.









€15 million

Finally, in 2020 the son of Kirk Douglas and his first wife reached an agreement and the winner of two Oscars bought his share of S’Estaca from Diandra for €15 million. Since then he travels to Mallorca whenever he wants, especially in summer, as he has done again this year. On several occasions, she has also invited her friends to enjoy the house, the swimming pool, the vineyards and the impressive view of the sea along this coast.









the star mansion Hollywood It has also been the scene of the filming of some important series, such as the British WhiteLines, original from Netflix, who has paid a fortune to take advantage of a spectacular setting. Michael arrived with his eldest son Cameron, born from his marriage to Diandra, a boy who spent more than seven years in prison for drug trafficking and use, in a very harsh regime that his parents could not soften, no matter how much they interceded even with the leaders of the White House. Below, Douglas and Diandra with Cameron when he was seven years old.

























Cameron is very attached to his father, always pending the rehabilitation of his son. Cameron is married, has two children, has written a book about his experiences and is willing to work in the movies. The actor, born in New Jersey on September 25, 1944, and his son Cameron have hardly been seen in Mallorca. Douglas has his favorite restaurants, normal places on the island, but they are not trendy restaurants frequented by celebrities.









He also receives Majorcan friends at his house, but he does not have the social life that he practiced when he lived with Diandra. Jack Nicholson (Douglas produced One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and won an Oscar), Dany de Vito either Carmen Martinez-Bordiu, were some of the guests at the legendary parties of his first marriage. Now her life is quiet, familiar and discreet. He is 79 years old and his health has kept him on edge more than once.







