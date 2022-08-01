the photos you’ve never seen

After triumphing in the Marvel universe in his role as Captain America, Chris Evans is ready to take new directions. Among the most curious in what we will soon see the actor is the biopic of the famous actor and dancer Gene Kelly in a film produced by himself.

It is clear that, in addition to maintaining an enviable physique and looking for a partner, the Bostonian actor has managed to establish himself in the last decade as one of the best-known faces in Hollywood.

But unlike many actors who come to the movies after spending a season on the stage, Evans rose to fame more for being an exceptionally handsome boy, modeling or playing the role of the high school handsome in television series or even in educational videos.

In fact, Evans’ first credited work is one of these videos titled ‘Biodiversity: Wild About Life!’ (Biodiversity: freaking out with life!), in which she plays a boy who discovers how wonderful the diversity of plants and species on our planet is.

But perhaps the most curious experience of Evans’ career is that he was one of the suitors in the board game ‘Mystery date’, specifically Tyler, a very cool. That appearance in the game preceded her move to Los Angeles in search of an acting career. At just 19 years old, the actor went to live in an apartment block inhabited by many aspiring actors. Evans remembers that time very fondly, as a key moment in his life, exciting, in which he made many strange connections and met many people who were hungry to do something in the movies. Exactly like him, he admits, and he wouldn’t have to wait long for it.

The phone started ringing right away, offering him roles on television such as in the series ‘The Newcomers’, ‘Opposite Sex’ or the movie ‘Not Another Teen Movie’, a parody in which he played the typical handsome captain of the American football team. Institute. Here are some photos from that time.