the outstanding series and movies that arrive

Are you ready to marathon? And it is that the Netflix August releases are loaded with expected titles and in very diverse genres, from drama and comedy to fantasy.

starting from new series that promisesuch as the adaptation to the screen of Sandmanthe cult graphic novel, and other popular ones that return with seasons, such as Locke & Key Y I never.

In addition to several films with stars such as Jamie Foxx, Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart.

Here, a review of the Netflix August releases that you cannot miss.

The series that stand out

Among the series that return during the month with new deliveries is Locke & Keypopular production based on the comic of the same name, with the adventures of the Locke brothers.

Their third season It opens on August 10 and brings new dangers for its young protagonists, including a demonic rival who wants his magic keys at all costs.

A third cycle will also premiere I never (August 12), the youth comedy created by Mindy Kalling and centered on the experiences of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends, who will face new complexities after leaving behind singleness.

Of the new productions that Netflix August premieres bring, it stands out without a doubt Sandmanseries based on the homonymous cartoon of DC Comics of the 70s, created by the English Neil Gaiman.

Its release date is August 5, when this version will be seen with Tom Sturridge turned into Dream, the King of Dreams, who is part of the family of powerful creatures known as Eternals.

Fantasy, although in a more familiar and less dark tone, is also the essence of Ollie is lost (August 24), a series that mixes animation with live action and that adapts the book by author and illustrator William Joyce.

And after the success of Who killed Sarah?the Chilean screenwriter José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela returns to Netflix with another series with a telenovela aroma, where there was fire (17 of August).

Eduardo Capetillo, Itatí Canotral and Esmeralda Pimentel are part of the cast of this story that takes place in a fire station where there is love, suspense, danger and desire for revenge.

movies for everyone

Along with the series mentioned, Netflix August releases also include several movies to enjoy throughout the month.

Especially if you want to laugh heartily, with comedies that stand out and mix with genres such as action and horror.

The latter is the case of Day shift (August 12), a feature film directed by JJ Perry and where Jamie Foxx He plays a pool cleaner who works at night as a vampire hunter and is even part of an international syndicate of these “specialists”.

Humor is also the basis of the story of Time for me (August 26), in which kevin hart Y Mark Wahlberg They act together for the first time to play two friends who meet for a weekend and experience unusual situations.

More comedies? The Mexican What fault is karma? (August 3), feature film starring Aislinn Derbez (The House of Flowers) as a woman facing her misfortunes in love.

And for the millions of fans of the popular and once controversial Polish romance saga 365 days arrives 365 more daysthe third part of the trilogy and whose release date is yet to be confirmed.

For fans of documentaries

If he documentary film is among your favorite genres, among the Netflix August releases you have several alternatives to enjoy throughout the month.

Starting on August 3 with Total Bust: Woodstock 99a docuseries that delves into the disastrous 90s version of the famous festival, very different from its original edition, the legendary one made in the late 90s.

Also interesting is The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Centurywhich revives the most famous bank robbery in Argentina, but narrated by its own protagonists: the assailants (August 10).

And pay attention to the followers of the filmography of the Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi (The mole agent), whose first feature film, The lifeguard (2011)

You can also see this article with more releases expected on Netflix for the remainder of 2022.