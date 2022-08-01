The Nation / Five exercises to keep bones strong

Physical activities not only improve bone health, they also increase muscle strength, coordination, and balance. These are the five exercises that will help you get moving.

They are essential at any age for healthy bones, as exercise can treat and prevent osteoporosis, a disease that occurs when the body breaks down more bone tissue than it can replenish.

The bones become weak and brittle so they are more likely to fracture or break if they have this disease. Like muscle, bone is living tissue that responds to exercise by getting stronger.

People who exercise regularly tend to achieve higher bone mass compared to those who don’t. Physical activities can help us maintain muscle strength, coordination, and balance, which in turn helps prevent falls and related fractures.

Specialists suggest weight-bearing and resistance exercises, as the former encourages you to work against gravity, while the latter helps build and maintain strong muscles.

These are the main exercises

The medical recommendation is to perform physical activities for at least 30 minutes, preferably every day.

1. Squatting: Stand up straight with your legs hip-width apart, then bend your legs until your buttocks are at your knees. It is important that you do not flex your torso. Also, add deadlifts to your routine with some dumbbells.

2. Lizard: Lie face down on the floor. Support all your weight on your hands and feet. Stretch your arms to lift your body, wait a few seconds and flex your arms without touching the floor. Once you’re experienced, try clapping your hands as you move up.

3. Dumbbell lunge: Choose a comfortable weight. Stand up straight with your hands at your sides with your right leg, step forward and bend it so that your hips are at knee height and your back is straight.

Four. Medicine ball squat: Stand up straight with a dumbbell, barbell, or medicine ball in your hands. Spread your legs shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees, ankles and lower your body slowly. Take a small jump while stretching your arms up.

5. Jump rope: Stand up straight on a firm surface. Push off with your legs to make small jumps so that your feet are off the ground by a few centimeters while moving the rope parallel.