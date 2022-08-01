The most surprising premarital clauses of the famous

The month of July has been very special for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. After many years apart, the tandem known as bennifer the “yes, I do” was given in Las Vegas, thus sealing a love that has been idolized by the entire Hollywood scene. But not everything was going to be rosy in the relationship, and Both actors sealed their romance with prenuptial clauses that have not gone unnoticed by their fans. And the thing is, one of them is none other than having the obligation to have sex more than four times a weekwhich indicates that it will be a marriage in which passion cannot be exhausted despite the passage of time.

But, hey! Neither the interpreter nor the singer have been the only ones who have imposed their own rules on their respective partners before going through the altar. Prenuptial agreements are something totally normal for celebrities, with more and more people preferring certain conditions to be clear before uniting their lives forever – or at least trying to. This is the case of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who before celebrating their link in 2008, made it clear that the artist would receive five million dollars for each child she hadand, in case they separate, he will get a million for each year of marriage they have completed.

Another of the best-known couples on the planet is the one that once formed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Although they were only married two years, Angelina signed that, if your partner was unfaithful during the marriage, you would immediately lose custody of any and all of your children. Something not exaggerated compared to what Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan agreed, choosing to only have a date once a week for an hour and none alone, in addition to the power of the creator of Facebook to enjoy 100 minutes alone.

On the other hand, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake claimed that, If any of the parties committed infidelity, they would have to pay the affected party up to 500 thousand dollars, so they would probably think twice before taking a wrong step. Something very similar to what Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas agreed, the first being the one that would add an amount of five million dollars for each infidelity of her husband, in addition to three million euros and one million dollars for each year that were together. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards were also against infidelities, especially considering that they agreed to pay the other more than four million dollars if he committed an infidelity.

Finally, in the marriage formed by Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise it was agreed that if they divorced before the age of eleven, she would receive three million dollars for each year, while if they passed more time, she would get half of the actor’s fortune.