The most desired brand of 2022 revalidates its title and once again snatches first place from the most viral brand of the moment

Become the most desired brand for the general public is what all groups and luxury firms want to achieve, and gucci He is the one who has won that recognition so far this year. We do not say it, but The List Index. The Google of fashion has released the ranking of the most sought-after luxury houses for the second quarter of 2022, and the Florentine firm, belonging to the Kering conglomerate and currently headed by Alessandro Michelehas reached the first position this time.

After Gucci, it has remained in second place Balenciagaa firm that lags behind in this prestigious position, even more so if we take into account the great demonstrations of power that it usually does, such as parading world-famous figures such as Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and his faithful ally for several seasons now, Kim Kardashian.

In third place was the prestigious brand Pradaanother firm for which many would be willing to bet everything in order to acquire one of its exclusive pieces.

Now, Gucci is one of the most mediatic fashion firms and the ones that give the most talk on social networks, but Why has it become the most desired brand in recent months? Apart from presenting its usual seasonal collection –and the recent collection dedicated to the most pampered of the house, our pets–, searches for the house skyrocketed up to 286% in just 48 hours after launching its collaboration with Adidas. A fact that remained over time after announcing its capsule collection Ha Ha Ha in collaboration with British singer Harry Style and the show cosmogony resort 2023 held in Puglia.

This was giving everything for everything and rebounding once again in the best way to revalidate the title that it achieved in the first quarter of 2022, especially after having spent 9 consecutive months during 2021 one position behind Balenciaga.

