The main ethical dilemmas faced by doctors

In most cases, doctors have two or more possible solutions to a clinical problem and they must always choose the most appropriate one.

Paying attention to all the details and listening to patients are essential for decision making.

From medical negligence to professional irresponsibility, these are some of the ethical dilemmas doctors face throughout their academic and professional careers.

All health professionals must acquire a great deal of knowledge. Most are related to the diseases and conditions that must be treated in patients. But there is also another fundamental aspect that is often ignored in schools. It’s about the ethical dilemmas due to their involvement in the medical environment.

On this point, Irene Durante Montiel, who is secretary general of the UNAM School of Medicine, said that Doctors face situations in which they must make decisions and contexts that, due to their complexity, become a dilemma. Most of the time there are two or more possibilities of solving a problem. clinical problem or an ethical conflict. Therefore, it is essential to include reasoning in this matter in future professionals.

Between the ages of 20 and 30, he said, the individual develops problem-solving strategies that promote changes in their person and are useful in the attention and resolution of moral ethical conflicts.

The main factor that stimulates formal ethical development is educationparticularly when the process leads the individual to face disagreements from a universal perspective.

In the auditorium Dr. Raoul Fournier Villada stated that in this context the degree of development and training is directly proportional to the number of years of formal education, especially at the higher level.

“The effectiveness of the training intention in ethics is achieved when the intention is directed to the recognition, attention and solution of ethical conflicts through activities that lead to processes of reflection and reasoning”, assured Mario Cruz Montoya, head of the academic section at the Coordination of Basic Sciences of the Faculty of Medicine.

Ethical dilemmas in Medicine

Among the main ethical dilemmas of doctors the offenses to the autonomy of the patient are found; inexperience, rudeness or lack of sensitivity; problems related to the right to information; medical malpractice; professional irresponsibility and medical error.

The specialist defined virtuous reasoning as the ability of thought or intellectual process that we use to organize and structure ideas. It is what allows a conclusion to be reached in terms of the medical ethics.

He recalled that decision-making in Medicine shows the legal and ethical responsibility of the professional. He also considered that when caring for the patient, risks must be assessed and the problem resolved: “We must learn to listen to the patient, be tolerant and assess whether a medical solution improves the patient’s quality of life.”

Steps to follow

In addressing a particular issue, the physician must first characterize the challenge, include medical perspectives, and base the determination accordingly. To identify the options, he recommended observing, seeking more information before deciding on an intervention and carrying out the treatment.

According to Durante Montiel, it is essential to weigh the consequences (whether it improves the patient’s quality of life and health, or produces unwanted adverse effects). Also establish the impact of the resolution choices (if it resolves the need of the patient and her family, if it is consistent with professional ethics and if it complies with the applicable institutional or legal regulatory framework).

Commenting on the conference, Barahona Echeverría stressed the importance of understanding that ethics is not to find guilty, but solutions.

“I think it is very important that medical students understand that the doctor has certain principles that he must follow: do no harm and be able to provide solutions based on medicine and ethics, since both components are essential.”

It is prevailing teaching of reasoning in this matter so that health professionals know how to make informed decisions.