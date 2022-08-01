The knot of a tie. More Stories of “The Pharaoh” Gabriel Hernández

More stories of “The Pharaoh” by Gabriel Hernandez: There was a time when the decision to be “different” came to me with the intention of establishing a brand, something that would remain in the minds of the public and that would place us in their preference, not only for information.

At that time, the use of the tie was very common for those who write. A phrase that my father shared with me from a very young age has remained etched in my mind to this day. “Nobody wearing a tie can behave like a barbajan.” Under that premise, I discovered that there were other eccentric, diverse, insane knots that were presented on different channels of digital platforms.

The first knot I learned to make is called “Eldredge”, of uncertain origin, perhaps British, perhaps French, but the truth is that its novelty attracted attention. Similarly, the so-called “True Love”, a knot that formed the four parts of a heart that is the reason for the memory of this story.

Manhattan welcomed us with rainy weather. Always with the glamor of one of the most demanding cities in terms of formality, elegance and good taste. We also had interviews with Angelina Jolie for her movie “Unbreakable” and in another location, with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, for the new version of Annie.

I purposely tied the “True Love” as a subliminal message for the one who was still writing her own history in the art of film directing and who had already had a couple of chances to chat with her about her work. What would be my surprise? That Angelina took the bait. She called out my knot and she made the comment to me. “I like the knot in your tie” “It’s called True Love, I found it on the internet” “It’s very cute”… that’s how another conversation began with one of the most interesting women I’ve ever met.

A couple of hours later, in another location, I ran into Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, during the talk, as I was struggling to throw interesting questions in a language that is not my own, she interrupted the question and told me that she was mesmerized by the complexity of the knot in my tie. I must confess that the observation made me very happy. I explained to him again that it was a heart, that it was called “True Love” and that I had found it on the information superhighway.

Some time later, I returned to New York, this time I would have the opportunity to speak with another actor who has all my admiration. Tom Hardy. For him I made the knot that resembles the button of a rose. Obviously, he caught his eye and let me know. What happened to the knot in your tie? Nothing happened to it, it’s just a different knot, it’s called “Rose Button”. Are you sure it takes you a long time to do it? No, a few minutes… Show off!

That’s how those talks related to ties were, which at that moment I decided I would not do again, not because the president of Spain suggested that energy is saved, but to save time in interviews, because the observations of my ties, they took away my at least two minutes out of ten that were agreed for the conversations. However, the experience of recognition for a gesture of originality stayed with me forever.

Those tie knots regularly appear in some programs, Instagram stories, Facebook memories, in other people. Clear tributes to those of us who did it for the first time.

