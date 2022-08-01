The House of the Dragon, Pennyworth and much more

All the movies, series and documentaries coming to HBO Max in August 2022.

After a month of July in which the films arrived at HBO Max V for Vendetta and The Equalizer 2 or the complete seasons of the series The Office, ER or Alfthis August the streaming platform has us ready a series of interesting novelties that you cannot miss.

Without a doubt, the most outstanding premiere of HBO Max this August is The house of the dragon, the long-awaited prequel to the successful Game of Thrones seriesalthough we must also highlight other novelties such as Pennyworththe series that tells the story of the origin of Batman’s butler, sherlockthe acclaimed BBC series that tells us about the adventures of the popular London detective and his faithful companion Watsson o Pinocchioa film directed by Mateo Garrone and starring Roberto Begnini.

HBO Max increases its extensive catalog of movies and series with a couple of premieres that you can see throughout the month of Augustwhich we will detail below.

Movies Coming to HBO Max in August

This August they land on HBO Max Pinocchio, the latest version of the classic Disney character that shows us a darker take on the popular fairy tale and Small details, a thriller with actors of the stature of Denzel Washington, Jared Leto or Rami Malek which tells us the story of a county sheriff (Washington) who returns to Los Angeles to collaborate with an FBI agent (Malek) in the capture of a cunning serial killer who kills young girls always with the same “modus operandi”.

Series Coming to HBO Max in August

This August, HBO Max improves its already complete portfolio of series with premieres such as House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones that is set 300 years before that series and explores the reign of House TargaryenPennyworth, a series starring Jack Bannon (Pennyworth) and Ben Aldridge (Thomas Wayne) that tells us the story of Alfred Pennyworth before he became the Wayne family butler or Sherlock, the popular series of the well-known private detective starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

These are all the series coming to HBO Max in August:

Pennyworth (August 1)

Fortitude (August 1)

Tuca & Bertie Season 3 (August 3)

Blessed Patience (Breeders) Season 3 (August 5)

Sherlock (August 11)

Misfits (August 13)

The House of the Dragon (August 22)

Documentaries Coming to HBO Max in August

If you are a fan of documentaries and you are subscribed to HBO Max you can also enjoy Children of Katrina, a documentary that arrives next August 25th to the streaming platform and what does it tell us the consequences of the devastating hurricane and its impact on the youth of New Orleans.

