The house of the dragon leads the August premieres on HBO Max, but not everything is Westeros

Next Monday will be the starting gun for the month of August 2022, a new opportunity for HBO Max to continue adding weight to its catalog of movies and series.

Naturally, the eyes of many subscribers are fixed on the premiere of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, which lands at the end of the month, but there is much more to come during the month. Let’s watch it in chronological order.

We start the same day 1 with the arrival of Pennyworththe series centered on Batman’s illustrious butler in his days working under the auspices of thomas wayne. The first two seasons will be available as soon as the month begins.

The first three seasons of strengthwhich takes us to an idyllic and safe city sheltered by the wild polar landscape.

The entire Game of Thrones series will also be available in 4k on August 1, just in time for a reworked marathon later in the month.

The August 3rd is the new date for the arrival of season 3 of the animated series tuka and bertieabout two bird women who live in the same building.

And from season three to season three. The August 5 season 3 will hit the platform blessed patiencethe British comedy starring Martin Freeman.

Are you an ax solving crimes? The August 11 The complete series of Sherlock will be available on HBO Max, so you can put your insight to the test.

The most irreverent superpowers will make an appearance on August 13 with the arrival of the complete series of Misfits.

After delaying his arrival from July, the August 15th will (hopefully) land The Office (US) on the platform. Dunder Mifflin and their crazy employees await us.

Now yes, August 22ndMonday: the skies will burn with the arrival of game of thrones: house of the dragon adaptation of the novel fire and blood of George R.R. Martin centered on the story of the Dance with Dragons.

We will end, in the field of series, with Children of Katrinathe August 25th. This is a documentary about the impact of Hurricane Katrina on the youth of New Orleans.

Skipping to the movies, the August 28 we will have Pinocchiothe adaptation of the classic tale starring Robert Benigni and directs matthew garrone.

We end on August 30 with Little Details, the police thriller starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek on the hunt for a serial killer.

Of course, August is not going to lower the temperatures on HBO Max with so many dragons on the loose. We feel sorry for Pinocchio, being made of wood is not the best of situations with so many flames nearby.