The HBO miniseries that generates addiction

If you are looking for a good series for this summer, We recommend an HBO miniseries: The White Lotus. An intense fiction created by Mike White that premiered last summer and that for many generates addiction. Although at first the series went a bit unnoticed within the HBO Max catalog, over time it has become one of its audience and critical successes.

In addition, on July 12, the United States National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that The White Lotus is among the 2022 Emmy nominations by opting for 20 awards. She will not only compete for the Emmy for best miniseries but also for best supporting actress in a miniseries for Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario and Jennifer Coolidge; best supporting actor in a miniseries for Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn; and best writing and directing for Mike White. The rest of the nominations for these awards are related to technical categories.

A not so perfect vacation

The White Lotus is an intense 6-episode miniseries that features multi-guest vacation at a luxury hotel on a Hawaiian beach paradise for a week. A dream hotel that promises guests tranquility, rest, good services and entertaining activities.

Although everything seems perfect, little by little the viewer gets to know a darker side of the guests and the supposedly professional hotel staff. What seemed like an idyllic week turns for some of the hotel guests into a nightmare that they will not easily forget.

In the choral cast of The White Lotus the actors meet Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra DaddarioFred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney, among others.

A second season of The White Lotus

The Serie The White Lotus has become one of the most viewed on HBO Max and the streaming platform has already confirmed that it has been renewed for a second season. Of course, we still do not know where the next installment will be shot and neither when will it be released on the streaming platform.

As for the cast of this second season For now, it has also been confirmed that actress Jennifer Coolidge will play Tanya McQuoid again.. It has also transpired that the cast of the second installment will include actors Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson, among others.