The MTV Video Music Awards they continue to be one of the most important events in the music industry and not only because of all the kind of surprises that usually happen during their award ceremony every year.

First of all, we note that rappers Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X lead this edition with seven nominations eachalthough they are closely followed Doja Cat and Harry Styleseach with six nominations, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weekndeach with five.

It is then possible to recognize a preponderance of musicians from currents such as hip hop, R&B and pop and a scarce protagonism of the representatives of rock and its derivatives.

Secondly, Madonna received her 69th nomination in this contest with the video for her single “Madame X”. In this way, she became the only artist to be nominated during each of the five decades during which the VMAs have existed.

Also, it is necessary to point out the strong presence of Latinos in different main categoriesas is the case with bad bunny in “Artist of the Year” and Rosalia in “Best Collaboration” for his song with The Weekend.

The gala of these awards will be held next Sunday, August 28 from the Prudential Center in New Jersey and will be translated into more than 30 languages ​​and broadcast in more than 170 countries.

Here is the full list of nominees:

video of the year

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Artist of the Year

bad bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

song of the year

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

best new artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

latto

Maneskins

SEVENTEEN

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

January 2022: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

best collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “THE FAME”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

best pop song

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

best hip hop song

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

best rock song

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

best alternative song

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”

Maneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW”

best latin song

Anitta – “Wrap”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Asked Me”

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Best R&B Song

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chloé – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

best k pop song

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “CRAZY”

LISA – “LALISA”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

Video for good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – ”Fils de joie”

Best Presentation in the Metaverse

BLACKPINK – The Virtual

BTS-Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande-Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

Best Long Form Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna-Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2u

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

best cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

best direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

best art direction

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Better visual effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

best choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

best edit

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

ROSALIA – “SAOKO”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”