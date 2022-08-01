The focused circle of digital transformation

In digital transformation, it is key to distinguish between focusing and focusing. The first meaning of focus that appears in the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) is “electric lamp with very powerful light concentrated in one direction”.

However, the first entry to focus on is “cause the image of an object produced at the focus of a lens to be collected sharply on a particular plane or object”. The difference between focusing and focusing is in sharpness.

In the field of digital transformation, companies are more used to focusing than focusing. In fact, they usually focus on the second meaning of focus: “Real or imaginary place in which something is concentrated with all its strength and effectiveness, and from which it spreads and exerts influence”. The terms “reconcentrate”, “spread” and “exercise influence” refer to an obsolete conception of business management in which there is an emitting focus and receptors that are expected to react appropriately to light stimuli.

The key to success in a digital transformation process is not in the technology, but in knowing how to focus people on the benefits that will be achieved by changing the way they do things. The focus must look towards the future, in such a way that its light illuminates the path that the actors in the process must travel to reach the goal. Consequently, a digital transformation requires the combination of clear objectives, efficient communication (more horizontal than vertical), a corporate culture that embraces diversity and curiosity, and technology conceived as a lever.

flexibility to drive digital transformation

Flexibility must be added to the ingredients to reach the goal in a digital transformation process. There is no single blueprint for success in digital transformation. Those who are successful have shown an interest in technology and changing habits, but they have not done so through a model, but rather through an idea that has evolved very quickly. The Airbnb story is a good example of this.

The concept of home sharing that would become Airbnb grew out of the need of friends at the Rhode Island School of Design to find a more affordable way to pay rent. Installed in San Francisco in 2007, Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia They decided to put inflatable mattresses in an empty room in their apartment to earn some money to make it easier for them to pay the onerous rent. From this idea they resorted to the services of a programmer, Nathan Blecharczyk, in order to create a platform that would allow them to scale the initiative. Fifteen years later, Airbnb has more than four million hosts hooked in 220 countries that together enter 150,000 million dollars (with an average of 13,800 dollars per unit).

The initial idea of ​​“putting mattresses” in empty rooms evolved into “connecting” guests and hosts, thereby inducing dormant demand through technology and creating a new way of staying. The founders of Airbnb focused on the benefits that the connection produces for both parties: better prices for customers and additional income for suppliers. The latest communication campaigns of the already giant Airbnb point to a new concept: a space is not rented, but a lifestyle.

change of habits

If the idea is in the beginning, At the center of the process is the change in people’s habits. It is the cultural transformation that is needed to look in another way, which is often the only way to look further and see the benefits that a new idea produces. Surely Few Daimler workers understood at first that their company acquired the company that created the Mytaxi application in 2014. Today they understand it quite well when they learn about the increase in the purchase of electric cars by taxi drivers due to the incentive generated by having preference in the application.

In this phase leaders play a critical role. The manager has to find and share his vision of how processes can be transformed and, through them, the company. There is nothing more moving than having and feeling a clear purpose, because reason and emotion converge in it.

the leader of digital transformation

Sharing is not imposing, but invite employees to think freely and encourage interest in changing habits and how technology can drive them. The leader has to lead by example, that is, show that he too is capable of transformation. By changing and moving, the leader sends a clear message to people: don’t wait for the organization to tell you how to transform.

According to a report from World Economic Forum“demographic and socioeconomic changes will have almost as strong an impact on business models and organizational structures as technological ones”. The main drivers of change are a combination of demographic and socioeconomic components, such as the changing nature of work and flexibility and climate change and technological advances. This conception of change requires leaders who open up the possibilities of both dimensions.

monitoring

The third phase of the process is monitor the process. Find out early what works and what doesn’t produce the desired results, and of course have the right agility and mindset to make changes. Here, too, a cultural review is needed to see the error as a learning opportunity instead of a reason for reproach or punishment. In digital transformation, fear does not work, it is counterproductive because it adds to the vertigo that the acceleration of technological advances already produces. The organization must be aware that people need time to adapt and that part of it is consumed in assimilating the change itself.

The workers of Nestle It took them more than two decades to assimilate the transformation involved in selling coffee in capsules, which, moreover, were not distributed through supermarkets. In fact, the Swiss-based company bought the patent for the Nespresso system in the 1970s and took almost 30 years to convince employees and customers that they were inventing a new way to drink coffee. Nespresso sales in 2021 amounted to 6,109 million euros and already represent 7.4% of the total income of the food group, although a higher percentage of profits due to the higher margin of the capsules announced by George Clooney.

Ideate, share, motivate and evaluate are the verbs that best accompany transformation. The subject of this phrase, almost a mantra for companies, is people focused on a common purpose. And the predicate is “digitally” or “digitally”. But the strength of a sentence usually lies in the verb. Let’s not lose focus.