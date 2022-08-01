“The Exorcism of God”: director Alejandro Hidalgo celebrates the box office success of his new film | LIGHTS

Filmmaker Alejandro Hidalgo has celebrated the box office success of his new movie “The Exorcism of God”. The film, which has been well received by the public in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina, premiered on July 28 in Peru.

The film, says Hidalgo, does not seek to confront the Catholic Church, despite comments for and against some scenes. “Here we talk about the fight between good and evil, I’m not looking for confrontations. It is very important to define that this is not really Jesus nor is it the Virgin. They are the diabolical images that the devil would use to terrify a priest whose faith is sustained in Jesus and in the Virgin”explains the manager.

“The Exorcism of God” tells the story of the American priest Peter Williams (Will Beinbrinck), who lives in a small Mexican town where he is considered a saint. A few years ago, Williams put the demon out of a young girl. Now, he is haunted by hair-raising visions and his exorcist skills will once again be required for another woman who has been possessed. Although, before fulfilling his task, the father must atone for the sin he committed, even though it might bring down his reputation.

The new film by Alejandro Hidalgo has in its cast the American Will Beinbrinck, the Venezuelan María Gabriela de Faría, the Mexican Iran Castillo and the Englishman Joseph Marcell. “We were closing negotiations for the actor to be Eric Roberts, Julia Roberts’ brother, but his schedule was very complicated. My manager told me about Joseph Marcell, he has a theater company in London where he is a legend. The character that he plays brings a touch of comedy to the film and has been a great contribution ”Hidalgo added.