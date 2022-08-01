The documents with the ‘dirty laundry’ with which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tried to attack each other during the trial come to light

Documents that the lawyers of the actor Johnny Depp and the actress Amber Heard presented before the court in the defamation trial that confronted both and that were rejected by the judge to be taken into account during the litigation have now come to light.

The documents, which include alleged ‘dirty laundry’ of one and the other, designed to undermine the credibility of litigantsdid not come to light during the trial as they were rejected by the parties and therefore could not be used during the trial.





According to those documents, Depp’s lawyers tried to “inappropriately” mention the video of the reality show from Amber Heard’s sister Whitney and “Whitney and Amber’s past romantic relationships“.

In addition, the actress’s lawyers also filed objections to documents that referred “to Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp“Well, according to Heard’s legal team, “Mr. Depp frivolously and maliciously attempts to suggest or imply that Mrs. Heard was at one time a scort.

For their part, Amber Heard and her lawyers wanted to mention during the litigation, which the court did not allow after the objections of Depp’s legal team, the messages that the actor had exchanged with the singer Marilyn Manson in the past. Manson, who was denounced by several women for sexual abusewas a kind of support or confessor for Depp in the most turbulent stage of his relationship with Amber Heard.

In a 2016 text message, Manson allegedly wrote: “They made me an Amber 2.0” and added “Lindsay [la esposa de Manson por entonces] He just made me an Amber…”.

Depp allegedly replied: “I have been reading a lot of material about that and sociopathic behavior…it’s fucking real, my brother!! my ex [Amber Heard] It’s a fucking textbook!!!”

Heard’s lawyers also wanted to get out during the trial that Depp and Manson they had “drug binge” together and that the two were allegedly involved in the fight with Amber Heard that ended with the actor losing the tip of his right middle finger.

Among the “relevant and harmful information” that one and the other wanted to use there are also references to the “Mr. Depp appeared on television drunk and highto the point that Disney studio executives called Ms. Jacobs [exrepresentante de Depp] to ask him what the hell was wrong with his client.

All of those arguments, as well as Depp’s arrest record, were not used during the trial, in which the jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for the defamations that the actress made in an opinion article in which she indirectly accused Depp of domestic abuse. The actress was awarded $2 million for her claim that Depp’s lawyer made false and damaging comments about her.