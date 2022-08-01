The day Caitlyn Jenner enjoyed the unofficial title of “the best athlete in the world”

On July 30, 1976, the American Caitlyn Jennerwho competed as Bruce Jenner, won gold in the men’s decathlon at the Montreal Olympics. Jenner’s 8,617 points set a world record for the event.

Jenner’s secret to success was preparationIn the 1970s, most decathletes trained with other decathletes. However, Jenner trained with some of the best athletes in the world in each of the 10 decathlon events.

A file photo taken on July 30, 1976 in Montreal shows American Bruce Jenner celebrating his gold medal on the podium after winning the men’s decathlon competition, alongside West German silver medalist. (UPR/AFP via Getty Images)

Although the blond, chiseled, Nikolay Avilov6-foot-2, world record holder and 1972 Olympic champion from the Soviet Union, and who was considered nearly impossible to beatJenner’s intense training paid off at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

After the first day of competition, the athlete was in third place, 35 points behind the leader.

However, with all of Jenner’s best events scheduled for day two, she was confident of victory. Jenner later admitted to thinking, “If I’m 150 points off the lead after five events, I’ll run away.”

On July 30, the following five events went exactly as expected: Caitlyn ran efficiently in the 110m hurdles, set a personal best in the pole vault, threw the discus and javelin well, and ran the final 300m of the 1,500 meters to seal a victory.

Bruce Jenner of the USA celebrates during his record breaking performance in the decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Canada. (Tony Duffy/Allsport)

Jenner then took an impromptu victory lap with an American flag and Avilov finished third, almost 300 points behind the new champion.

After the victory Jenner enjoyed the unofficial title of “the best athlete in the world” and appeared in movies, television.

Assigned male at birth, Jenner came out as transgender in 2015.

