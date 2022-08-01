The dangerous diet that sent Ashton Kutcher to the hospital twice

Some artists take their work so seriously that they may put their own health at risk to make it all believable. That was the case of Ashton Kutcher, who had a tremendous scare due to the implementation of a diet that was not so necessary.

Ashton Kutcher He is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He became known in That 70’s Show and in many other romantic comedies, but also for his performance as Steve Jobsin a drama that led him to play the renowned technology tycoon.

The actor underwent an extreme diet that could cost him his life.

It was in this film that the actor began to start a diet to lose weight and look like the computer scientist. He grew a mustache and beard and lost several kilos. The basis of his diet was carrots, fruits and other vegetables, which caused pancreatitis that took him to the hospital twice.

His wife Mila Kunis, delved into the damage that the actor was causing to his body. “It was so stupid that I think at one point I only ate grapes,” commented the also actress, who said that at first Ashton Kutcher I was minimizing the effects of this diet.

“In the end, we ended up in the hospital twice for pancreatitis. So yes, you can check it out. This was very stupid of him,” he said. Mila Kunis after confessing that the extreme diet caused a disorder in his body that had to be treated by medical professionals.

This is what Ashton Kutcher looked like playing computer scientist Steve Jobs.

Previously, Ashton Kutcher he had referred to this incident that occurred ten years ago, but he had not given it the importance that it really had. “Turns out it was all caused by the carrot juice, and this is what caused this severe pancreatitis,” he finally confessed.