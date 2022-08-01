The Critically Acclaimed HBO Movie You Have To See This Weekend

the streaming service owned by WarnerMedia It has always been seen from the outside as a seal of quality. So much so, that the greatest television phenomena have been producers of original content such as The Sopranos, TheWire either Game of Thrones. That is why when it also appears together in the same sentence “HBO movie”it seems guaranteed that at least, behind his narration there are relevant names in the industry. GameChange It is a clear example of this type of television stories from the giant of video-on-demand platforms. The synopsis of this political drama is as follows:

“Within the American elections of 2008, the campaigns of John McCain (EdHarris) and Sarah Palin (Julianne Moore) were a huge failure after Barack Obama’s victory.” The HBO film is produced by Tom Hanks and is based on the controversial best-seller of Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, which brought to light the dirty laundry of the candidates. Aside from Moore and Harris, the cast doesn’t shy away from their supporting cast: Woody Harrelson, Ron Livingston, Peter MacNicol, Sarah Paulson, Jamey Sheridan, Bruce Altman, Brian Howe, Ashlie Atkinson, and Melissa Farman play most of the supporting cast. that existed in these controversial elections.

Directed by Jay Roach, the hand of the filmmaker is noticeable in terms of the conception of the comedy since he has been, among other things, the director of Her Parents and His Parents. In addition to having made two installments of austin powers. On the other hand, Roach is also a regular in the real events. In 2015 he shot the biopic of Dalton Trumbo, and The scandalwhich featured the downfall of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. GameChange won 3 Golden Globes, including the award for best film for television. She ended up winning 5 awards at the Emmys, including best screenplay and actress. The three most important unions in Hollywood; Producers, Directors and screenwriters They also agreed that it was the best telefilm of the year.

The review made it very clear what to see GameChange it was like reliving the 2008 campaign, so it may be the perfect opportunity for all those who want to find out how the ins and outs of electoral political campaigns workboth in the relationship and strategy of the figures of politicians, as well as their behavior with the press and pressure groups.