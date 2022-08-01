The controversial statements of Jennifer Lopez’s first husband about her ex’s wedding with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in Las Vegas on July 16 after a brief engagement.

Two weeks after Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck, the singer’s first husband, in Las Vegas, Ojani Noa spoke to the press about her ex’s wedding with the actor. She said that she wishes the couple well but that she has doubts about her future. “I’m happy she’s back with Ben, but I have a feeling this won’t last.” he claimed.

“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not sure it will last.”The Cuban actor and personal trainer, who was married to López between 1997 and 1998, told the British tabloid Daily Mail in an interview published Saturday. “Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and he told me that I was the love of his life. When we slept on our wedding night, he said we were going to be together forever.”.

And he added that he is happy that his ex-wife has married the Oscar winner, but he believes that the Latin singer is “someone who will marry seven or eight times.”

“I can’t see her ever settling down with just one person”, he opined.

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa

Noa said that he often felt like “Mr. Cinderella” when he was with the artist from the Bronx. And he claimed that their relationship was complicated by what he called the “parasites that feed on celebrities” after she became a superstar.

He said they met in 1996 when he was working as a waiter at Gloria Estefan’s Miami restaurant after he fled Cuba. “I had no idea who she was.”, said. “We looked at each other and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen.” Days later, JLo told him that she knew from the first night they met that she was going to marry him. “She told me: ‘I want you to always be in my life. Love you'”.

After they married, and she became an overnight sensation with 1997’s “Selena,” she said their relationship began to sour. He said that he had new people around her who wanted to make money with her, and that he started to get jealous of her when he started seeing her in photos with the rapper. Puff Daddy, which she said back then was just part of the “business.”

“I called Jen and asked her why she was dating him and she said, ‘It’s just business. This is what they tell me to do.’ He was jealous and yelled: But you’re married! ”, He recalled.

The couple eventually split in 1998, and JLo began dating Sean Combs shortly after their divorce was finalized. Ojani received $50,000.

Noa also revealed that the singer did not want to get pregnant as she was worried it would hurt her career. “She went from Jen to being JLo, this great business that generated millions”, he said of his instant stardom.

“We fell in love when she was already famous,” he told the outlet. “But during our marriage, he became a megastar. For years, it was too painful to talk about it. I wanted to hide and live my life. But when I saw that she married Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings flooded me again”.

After splitting from Diddy, she married Chris Judd.

Ojani claimed that he was a witness when his ex-wife began a relationship with Affleck in 2002 when their second marriage fell apart. By this time, JLo had opened a restaurant in Los Angeles, Madres, and had asked Ojani to manage it.

“Madres had a grand opening. She walked the red carpet with Cris, but Ben was waiting for her in the back with a bouquet of red roses,” she recalled. Cris and Ben are good guys. That night I sat on the patio with Ben and he told me how amazing Jen is. I said, ‘I know.’”

“I think if he hadn’t had all those people around him, we could still be together. But I have my life and I am happy. I still believe in love and I hope that Jen has finally found the love that she was looking for,” she concluded.

Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) at J.Lo’s 53rd birthday during their honeymoon in Paris on July 24, 2022 (The Grosby Group)

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 before splitting in 2004. The couple rekindled their romance last year before deciding to tie the knot on July 16 in Las Vegas. The couple had announced their second engagement in April.

Before getting back together with Affleck, Lopez had been engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

The star was married to dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. JLo and Anthony share 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.

