The controversial JK Rowling turns 57: we review her most notorious controversies

JK Rowling is celebrating, and it is that the writer turns 57 This Sunday, July 31. The creator of one of the most famous sagas in history: ‘Harry Potter’, He is also one of the most controversial personalities today, since on his Twitter account he refers to controversial topics on a recurring basis.

This has made actors like Daniel Radcliffe as Emma Watson have distanced themselves from it. Her opinions on the rights of trans people have placed her in the eye of the hurricane on more than one occasion, accusing her of transphobia.

“Call yourselves what you want. Sleep with anyone of the age of sexual consent. Live your life in peace and safety But fire women from their jobs for declaring gender doesn’t exist?” asked JK Rowling.

Some of his most controversial tweets

“Trans women are not women”

“People who menstra only have a woman’s name.”

“If gender is not real, there is no same gender attraction. If gender is not real, the reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of gender removes the ability of many people to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It’s not hateful to tell the truth.”

Emma Watson was one of the first to go against him: “Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without constantly being questioned if they are who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world The world sees, respects and loves them for who they are,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement that is contrary to this principle, erases the identity and dignity of transgender people, goes against the advice given by professional associations dedicated to health, which have much more experience in these matters.” issues than JK”, highlighted for his part Daniel Radcliffe.

Some events that caused the writer to receive death threats and campaigns of intimidation and hatred, both her and her fans who defend her.

Homosexuality in ‘Harry Potter’

In 2007, JK Rowling confirmed that the character of Albus Dumbledore was gay. But in 2019, with the release of ‘Fantastic Animals’, the subject returned, between the director of Hogwarts and the villain Gellert Grindelwald.

“Their relationship was incredibly tense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship. But like in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label you want to put on it, no one ever really knows what the other person is feeling,” he explained.