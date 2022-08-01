“The classics answer the big questions”

Emilio del Río (Logroño, 1963) is not only in charge of defending that the classical world is not a suckling pig, but also demonstrates it. And he does it with humor, with knowledge and with such a passion that he manages to get Ovid and Homer to sneak into the readings -or rereadings- of those who thought they would never go through the lines of these authors. If you don’t believe me, flow without prejudice through the chapters of crazy about the classics (Espasa) and savor the authors of the Greco-Latin culture, those who lived in the “magic moment” in which the foundations of what we continue to be today were created.

Why is classical culture essential to understand the world in which we live?

Our culture, Western culture, is nothing but an extension of the genres and themes that the Greeks and Romans, with their fertile imaginations, created thousands of years ago. They answer the questions we keep asking ourselves today.

“There is nothing more current than the classics”… Compare me, please, those powders with these muds.

For generations, literature, painting, sculpture, opera, and in our time cinema and comics, have continued to recreate the great themes that the Greco-Latin classics wrote for the first time. Western cultural tradition is not understood without these authors. But it is that, in addition, they serve us for life, yes, they help us to better understand ourselves and the world around us, and they also serve us to make the best decisions for the future. I demonstrate it in Crazy for the classics. To begin with, the 36 chapters have the titles of current songs and movies, because it is a way of demonstrating that there is nothing more modern than the Greco-Latin classics.

He is determined to demystify that these authors are a sucker. What has happened for us to have that perception of it?

In the rest of Europe they are studied, but here we have banished them from the educational system. As my friend the showman and humorist Mago More says: «I thought the classics were a pain in the ass until I read this book». If these authors are anything, they’re funny, and educational!

The truth is that they tended a lot to drama and that always entertains.

To drama and comedy. There is something magical about the fact that thousands of years later we are still fascinated by tragedies like Oedipus or Antigone or Medea. With classic tragedy, men and women exorcise evil, descend into the darkest abysses of the soul and purify ourselves at the end of the performance, or the reading, because what happens to those unfortunate characters does not happen to us. Or that we continue laughing with the comedies of the great Aristophanes or the hilarious Plautus. After all, they invented theater and musicals!

And they were very explicit in love and sex. I would say that more than us in the XXI century.

They lived sex with more freedom than us and with more normality. It has taken us 1,500 years (since the Roman world was diluted) to recover that normality. They lived homosexuality and bisexuality more normally. They didn’t care about the gender of the person someone was sleeping with.

Perhaps we have not evolved as much as we think; not so much in technique, of course, as in thought?

We have evolved from a technical, technological and health point of view. But in the human condition it remains the same. And the classics are the ones that answer life’s big questions: they are good self-help. Marcus Aurelius, Seneca, Cicero, Horace, help for life.

They also had their little gold beak because no one beat good speakers…

Those who invent oratory and communication are the classics. And those who teach it. They already said that the most important thing was verbal communication, and they didn’t have a TV! The best school of communication is to read the great speeches of the classics. In fact, they are studied in business schools and MBAs in the United States. In Spain, no. We have to improve in that sense.

Our politicians are not always the best with the gift of the word. Who would you recommend reading Pedro Sánchez? And Isabel Diaz Ayuso? Who for Núñez Feijóo? And Irene Montero, who is always angry?

I would recommend my book to political leaders and let them choose from there. And I would recommend Tito Livio to everyone when he speaks of the virtues of someone responsible for common things, that is, a politician. The Roman historian vindicates the values ​​of the founders of Rome. I quote them in Latin, because there is no need to translate: pietas, virtus, iustitia, clementia, libertas, concordia, moderatio, modesty and discipline. These are the principles that, from the beginning, guided the Roman people and made Rome great. After 2,100 years these values ​​remain fundamental.

To insist on this that they are modern, tell us, for example, what unites the film director Steven Spielberg with Ovid, a Roman poet who was born four decades BC

It’s great. Shakespeare completely recreates the classic myth of Pyramus and Thisbe that Ovid recounts in the Metamorphosis, one of his most famous plays. It is the universal drama of the lovers of Verona, Romeo and Juliet, in which the confrontation between the two families of the lovers (the Montagues and the Capulets) prevents the fulfillment of their love. In the end, Romeo commits suicide thinking that Juliet is dead, and when she sees him, he takes her own life too. One of the most famous musicals of the 20th century, West Side Story, is based on this story, with the music of the great Leonard Bernstein. From the classic myth of Ovid to one of the great musicals of the 20th century, made into a film in 1961, with Natalie Wood as the protagonist, in a film that won 10 Oscars. And two years ago Steven Spielberg shot the musical again. The classics write eternal stories.

And Thucydides with JFK?

John F. Kennedy is one of the icons of the last century, one of the myths of our era. More than two millennia later, there is a stellar moment, when JFK takes office as president of the United States (January 20, 1961) and in his speech he pronounces this phrase: «Do not ask yourself what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country». The phrase is from Thucydides, who put those same words into the mouth of the Athenian ruler Pericles, in a memorable speech, defending democracy in a time of war (as democracy and freedom are now defending themselves against Putin’s genocide against Ukraine). Is there anything more topical than these words of Thucydides claiming the truth against false news, now fake news? The first of the manipulations begins with language. This has always happened, and we suffer it -and in what way!- in our time. 2,500 years ago, Thucydides already denounced the manipulation of language by populists

He speaks of the Greco-Roman civilization as a “magic moment” in which the foundations of our civilization were created. What would be another of those moments in history for you? Or is there nothing comparable?

There is a magical moment in the history of humanity in which the foundations of our democracy, our civilization, our culture are created, that moment is that of the Greek and Roman cultures thousands of years ago. It is an unrepeatable moment. There’s others Stellar moments of humanity, as Stefan Zweig titled, the invention of the printing press, the internet… but they are nothing compared to the classical world, because in these cases we are talking about the form, which has changed the world, yes, but not the content. The classics are the content.

Philosophy, Greek, Latin, are taking a back seat in educational plans. What consequences can this bring?

In the other big European countries (Spain is one of the big ones) more Latin -and Greek- is studied. Here we are behind Germany, the UK, France and Italy. We have to put ourselves at their level, they have an advantage in the study of Latin, and that countries like the United Kingdom or Germany have languages ​​and cultures that do not come from the Latin language and culture like ours.

Although the classic texts have been banished, there are currently very good reading data judging by the sale of books. If, as Borges said, “good literature encourages you to read more literature”… Will reading Mad about the classics lead you to delve into Aristophanes, Homer or Euripides?

That is what I intend. It is a book designed for those who have never read them, for those who do not even know that Homer or Virgil existed, for those who think that Socrates is a Brazilian soccer player or Plato a Uruguayan central defender. You will be amazed at how great they are. And also for those who remember them with horror, who appear to them at night in nightmares because they had to be examined by one of them: they are going to reconcile with these authors. They will discover and enjoy

What would be your triad of essentials if you had to recommend the work of only three?

This is like having to choose between your father and your mother. Let the reader choose those three at random. They are all essential, formidable, inspiring and stimulating. There are 36, there is a choice, it has wonderful trips, trips to the Moon, a star war, battles, love, sex, passion, struggles for power, books about happiness, about the meaning of life… They are for a reason classics and for thousands of years mankind has read them with devotion.

The female representation is brief in this compendium and is limited to the Poems of Sulpicia. Who was she and where does her importance lie?

There are many women in the book, Sappho, the great Greek poet (Plato said that the Muses were not nine, but 10, because Sappho had to be added). Sulpicia, one of the few Roman female writers. Both write about love and about free love. But there are more women, historical, like the fascinating Cleopatra, a woman for eternity. Or mythological women, like Antigone, Medea, Lysistrata. Antigone, by Sophocles, is absolutely modern. She says: “I rebel against the power of men.” And Aristophanes’ Lysistrata leads a sex strike by the women of Athens and Sparta, who are engaged in civil war against each other, a sex strike for men to stop the war. And they succeed! Her motto is make love and not war.

How would the world have changed if they had been the leading authors of the classic texts?

We have advanced in equality in the last decades, and what we have left! In the recent photo of the NATO leaders, they were almost all men. Women like Cleopatra, who represents the empowerment of women; or Antigone, the one who rebels against the power of men; or Lysistrata, the one that stops the war, are of a radical modernity.

In another order of things, is he trying to make the toga fashionable or is it his gala suit for the coming-out of each book?

The Romans teach us that you have to laugh at yourself. On the scene of the memorable Monty Python movie What have the Romans ever done for us? They quote three things to us: Latin, law and humor. Our way of feeling and making humor (and love) comes from the Romans, each town has its humor, of course. The Romans laughed at everything and at themselves to begin with. It is something very healthy. I wear the toga (which, by the way, weighs a lot, it measures more than three meters!) to laugh at myself.