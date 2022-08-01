The best movies on Netflix: classics and new releases

The extensive catalog of movies on Netflix means that, most of the time, you spend more time thinking about which movie to choose than the length of the footage itself. For this reason, they are demanded by all compilations of

best movies on netflix, both to see with family and to see with friends or alone. Leonoticias makes a list full of new movies, movie classics or contemporary hits. Eight feature films that are already among the best movies on Netflix.

The Russo brothers, creators of part of the Marvel universe, direct this film created by and for the streaming platform. The Invisible Agent is not only one of the best movies on Netflix, but it’s also the most expensive. Ryan Gosling stars as Six, a convict the CIA promises to break out of prison if he starts working for them as the perfect weapon.

Javier Ruiz Caldera directs this comedy recently released on streaming whose release on the big screen already made it one of the highest grossing Spanish movies of 2022. Malnazidos is a zombie comedy, one of the few and one of the best movies on Netflix in this genre , which is set in the Civil War and the outbreak of the invasion of Ukraine.

A Zemeckis classic that earned Tom Hanks an Oscar nomination and has now become one of the best movies on Netflix given the quality of his performance, on which the weight of the action falls in almost all of the footage. Hanks plays Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive who has a plane crash that results in him spending the next four years of his life on a desert island.

A complete boom at its premiere, it is classified by many as the movie of the year and one of the best movies on Netflix. The production, the script and the cast are the fundamental pillars of this comic and dramatic satire that features performances by Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Dicaprio. In it, two astronomers discover the imminent destruction of the planet due to the collision of a meteorite, having to face not only such a disaster but also the world’s indifference to the discovery.

A ’98 classic set in World War II that stands as one of the best movies on Netflix. The film begins with tragic evidence: a mother has lost all her children in the war; all but one. In an attempt to reward the Ryans, the US government sends a battalion to search for the last son. His orders are clear: bring him home safe and sound, searching for him in the midst of conflict and between death and destruction.

Not only one of the best movies on Netflix but, for many, the best musical of recent times. A fun and entertaining plot and a musical repertoire with ABBA as the protagonist made the first installment of Mamma mia! a mass success. In the second part, the plot is interspersed with bits of the past, in which Donna meets the three men in her life; and the present, in which Sophie is immersed in her wedding preparations.

Anyone who grew up in the ’90s is hardly unaware of this ’95 footage, directed by Johnston and a classic that is now becoming one of the best movies on Netflix. The plot of Jumanji revolves around the enigmatic and mysterious board game that two children find in their new house. The game will reach beyond what they imagine, influencing not only their lives but also those of the unwary who previously dared to play.

In 1997, what would be one of the highest-grossing films of the year hit the big screens, and just five years later Sonnenfeld brought the second installment, which is now one of the best movies on Netflix. The paths of agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) and agent J (Will Smith) separate, but a new threat will force them to come together again to face him in 88 minutes full of action, nostalgia, fights and memories of the first installment. .