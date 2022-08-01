From ‘Alien: the eighth passenger’ to ‘The arrival’; These are some of the best alien movies you can stream.

The existence of extraterrestrial life is one of the recurring themes that has been tackled on the big screen almost since the invention of the cinema. Therefore, it should not surprise us that the number of projects produced and released is enormous, especially once the human being was able to break all barriers and get to know the universe. But all the alien movies They are good?

6 Great Alien Movies You Can Stream

Since the French creative George Melies crashed a rocket into the eyes of the Moon as part of his fantastic ‘Le voyage dans la lune‘ of 1902, various filmmakers have taken advantage of the resources offered by cinema to confront us with beings that inhabit beyond our planet.

Of course most of these film encounters occur in the context of a invasion –What greater fear than being conquered by what we do not know?–, but there are also cases where a relationship between humans and aliens it can open the door for multiple purposes, from making friends to learning more about our place in the cosmos.

Here we recover 6 great alien movies that you can stream this and any other weekend.

‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’

In 1977, exactly in the year that george lucas took us to a galaxy far far away with ‘starwars‘, director steven spielberg took Devil’s Tower in Wyoming to locate a contact with very particular otherworldly visitors. In ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind‘, Richard Dreyfuss plays “Roy Neary”, a worker who thinks he has stumbled upon an unidentified flying object. This becomes the obsession of “Roy” and the object of interest of the US government, which enlists the best experts to find a way to communicate with whatever occupies the ship.

considerate one of the great pieces of science fictionthis masterpiece of Spielberg stands out for its wonderful original script and the use of music created by John Williamswhich becomes a key element during the last act of the film. Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon and the French director Francois Truffaut star in this two-time Oscar-winning film.

Available in hbo max.

‘Alien: the eighth passenger’ (Alien)

The near future. the mining ship Nostromo interrupts his return to Earth after identifying signs of life on an apparently uninhabited planet. After being awakened from the cryogenic sleep to which they were subjected, the seven crew members of the ship decide investigate what your sensors have detectednot knowing that this could only get them into trouble, especially after an eighth passenger returns with them to the ship. In space, no one will be able to hear his screams.

Sigourney Weaver, Ian Holm, Tom Skerritt, Yaphet Kotto, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton and an unlucky John Hurt lead the cast of this balanced proposal between horror and science fiction courtesy of the notable English filmmaker Ridley Scott.

Available in Star+.

‘ET, the extraterrestrial’ (ET The Extra-Terrestrial)

Can an alien become friends with a human? According to the endearing ‘ET the alien‘ Yes. on the tape steven spielberg the story of «Elliot» (Henry Thomas), a pre-teen who encounters a strange being abandoned on Earth. Although his main concern is to take care of it and prevent the authorities from discovering and experimenting on it, the boy forms an unbreakable bond with the alien. Not only will this make your support mission more difficult, it also makes for an emotional moment when “ET” manages to call home and “Elliot” must say goodbye to his new friend.

Written by Melissa Mathisonthe script of ‘ET: The Extra-Terrestrial‘ has moved millions since the film’s release in 1982. Therefore, it is no surprise that it appears among the Favorite movies from Spielberg’s filmography and in the hearts of many fans of science fiction and alien movies.

Available in Prime Video.

‘Contact’

Based on the homonymous novel by the astronomer carl saganthe movie ‘Contact‘ is considered one of the most interesting works on the possible existence of extraterrestrial life.

on tape, Jodie Foster plays “Eleanor Arroway,” a scientist who works at the search for signs of life outside our planet. Although his work does not bear immediate fruit, things change after identifying an unknown signal with possible instructions to establish contact with something extraterrestrial. Matthew McConaughey, james woods, John Hurt Y Angela Bassett complement the cast of this piece directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Available in hbo max.

‘Sector 9’ (District 9)

Inspired by the problems arising from the apartheid in South Africa, the director Neill Blomkamp creates a monumental piece that includes denunciations of racism and one distressing story which keeps the viewer preoccupied with the life of a bureaucrat.

Set in the present day, the film ‘Sector 9‘ Imagine the terrible conditions a group of aliens are subjected to after settling on Earth. “Wikus van de Merwe” (Sharlto Copley), an employee of the United Multination Organization (MNU) stars in a documentary where he is seen evict the aliens that inhabit the nasty Sector 9, a lost area without opportunities to prosper. However, “van de Merwe’s” routine is disrupted after he is exposed to a dangerous chemical. Now, while the effects of the substance affect him, the worker will have to defend his life… or become something he had never imagined.

Available in Netflix.

‘The Arrival’ (Arrival)

maybe one of the best movies of recent years. In ‘The arrival‘, the Canadian director Denis Villeneuve takes up a story by the writer Ted Chiang to offer an aesthetically brilliant and forcefully exciting work.

After what a series of extraterrestrial ships are positioned on Earth, the governments and armies of the main powers enlist experts in order to communicate with the beings that inhabit them. One of those selected in the linguist «Louise Banks» (Amy Adams), who finds a way to discover the language that visitors speak. On the way to completing her mission, «Banks» will discover not only what the strange aliens with tentacles come to do to our planetyou might also meet something that will change your life forever. Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker Y Michael Stuhlbarg accompany Adams in this story nominated for 8 Oscars and screened at the Venice Film Festival.

Available in Clear Video.

Other alien movies that you can watch in streaming

‘ the wild planet ‘ (Le planete sauvage), from Rene Laloux . Available in Mubi .

‘ (Le planete sauvage), from . Available in . ‘Independence Day ‘ (Independence Day), from Roland Emmerich . Available in Star+ .

‘ (Independence Day), from . Available in . ‘ Martians to attack! ‘ (Mars Attacks!), by Tim Burton . Available in hbo max .

‘ (Mars Attacks!), by . Available in . ‘ Lilo & Stitch ‘, of Dean DeBlois Y Chris Sanders . Available in Disney+ .

‘, of Y . Available in . ‘ signs ‘ (Signs), of M.Night Shyamalan . Available in Star+ .

‘ (Signs), of . Available in . ‘ War of the Worlds ‘ (War of the Worlds), from steven spielberg . Available in Star+ .

‘ (War of the Worlds), from . Available in . ‘ invaders ‘ (The Invasion), from Oliver Hirschbiegel . Available in hbo max .

‘ (The Invasion), from . Available in . ‘ Super 8 ‘, of JJ Abrams . Available in hbo max .

‘, of . Available in . ‘ The chosen one ‘ (Midnight Special), from Jeff Nichols . Available in Cinepolis Klic .

‘ (Midnight Special), from . Available in . ‘ life: extraterrestrial life ‘ (Life), from daniel espinosa . Available in Clear Video .

‘ (Life), from . Available in . ‘The Vast of Night‘, of Andrew Patterson. Available in Prime Video .

Alien movies that are not streaming, but you should not miss if you love cinema

‘ The day the earth stood still ‘ (The Day the Earth Stood Still), by Robert Wise .

‘ (The Day the Earth Stood Still), by . ‘ Invasion of the Body Snatchers ‘ (Invasion of Body Snatchers), by don siegel .

‘ (Invasion of Body Snatchers), by . ‘ The man who fell to Earth ‘ (The Man Who Fell to Earth), by Nicholas Roeg .

‘ (The Man Who Fell to Earth), by . ‘ Invasion of the Snatchers ‘ (Invasion of Body Snatchers), by Philip Kaufmann .

‘ (Invasion of Body Snatchers), by . ‘ Man looking southeast ‘, of Eliseo Subiela .

‘, of . ‘ The thing from another world ‘ (The Thing), from John Carpenter .

‘ (The Thing), from . ‘ attack the block ‘, of joe cornish .

‘, of . ‘Under the skin‘ (Under the Skin), by jonathan glaser.

