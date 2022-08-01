The Best Adventure Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

The adventure and the fancy formed an enormous symbiosis with the adaptations of the novels of J. R. R. Tolkien with the trilogy Lord of the Rings and the saga of Harry Potter of JK Rowling. But also, with such well-known feature films as robin of the woods heyas Adventures of Tintin until they became cult films.

We collect his best movies -Counting 2 complete sagas- ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

heavenly camel

Platform: Amazon Prime Video and Plex

Year: 2015

Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Director: Yuri Feting

IMDb Score: 6.7

A cast made up of Mikhail Gasanov, Viktor Sukhorukov, Petr Novikov, Irina Hurgunova, Danzan Badrashkiev, Batr Mandzhiev, Vitaly Makhov, Vitaly Nadbitov Y Baira Mandzhieva. It is a Russian production in which he recounts the life of Altynka, an albino camel calf that the patriarch of a family sells with the aim of financially coping with the birth of his son. After the sale of the baby camel Altynkahis mother called Mara, runs away to find his daughter. In this fast-paced adventure, the eldest son of Mara called Bayir in which he goes on a long journey on an old motorcycle to find Mara.

The Adventures of Peabody and Sherman

Platform: Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2014

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes

Director: Rob Minkoff

IMDb Score: 6.8

Starring Ty Burrell, Max Charles Y Ariel Winter. More of $275 million raised from a budget of $145 million. 3D computer-animated film based on the characters in the segment Peabody’s Unlikely Storywho appeared in the television series The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show aired from 1959 to 1964. The film is directed by Rob Minkoffdirector of the successful animated film Disney The Lion King. In the production he had the help of alex schwartz Y Denise Nolan Cascino.

The amazing adventures of Bill and Ted

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Year: 1989

Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Director: Stephen Hereck

IMDb Score: 6.9

Starring Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Y George Carlin. It had a budget of 10 million dollars and grossed at the box office close to $41 million. This is the first feature film about bill and ted, Two teenage rock fans who travel back in time with the goal of amassing a collection of historical figures for their school history presentation.

Scott in Antarctica

Platform: Filmin

Year: 1948

Duration: 1 hour and 51 minutes

Director: Charles Fred

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring John Mills, James Robertson Justice Y Barry Letts. It is a feature film that narrates the expedition of Terra Nova of Robert Falcon Scott and his attempt to be the first to reach the South Pole on the Antarctica. The filmmaker’s feature film charles frend try to stay true to the realistic events of the polar voyage. The shooting of the film was carried out in studios. Although additionally, it had some landscape exteriors and glaciers shot in Norway Y Swiss Alps. Therefore, no actual scenes were recorded in the Antarctica.

Tom Sawyer’s adventures

Platform: Filmin

Year: 1938

Duration: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Director: Norman Taurog

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Johnny Whitaker, Celeste Holm, Warren Oates, Jeff East Y Jodie Foster. The film is based on the popular novel by Mark Twain. The novel published between 1876 and 1878 is considered a masterpiece of literature. It recounts the childhood adventures of a boy named Tom Sawyer growing in the period before the civil war. In the awards and recognition section, the film was nominated for 3 Oscars in the categories of best song, best costume Y best art direction.

The island of the treasure

Platform: Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 1990

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Director: Fraser Clarke Heston

IMDb Score: 7.1

British-American film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Robert Louis Stevenson 1883, written and directed by Fraser Clarke Heston (son of charlton heston), and also starred various British actors including Christian Bale, Oliver Reed, Christopher Lee (both had starred alongside Heston the 1973 movie Three Musketeers), julian glover Y Pete Postlethwaite. The film was an original production filmed and broadcast on the network TNTand was also released theatrically outside of USA. The title has appeared on some covers as “Devil’s Treasure“, instead of “Treasure IslandThis version of the story is notable for its fidelity to the book, with much of the dialogue coming directly from it, as well as recreating several of the novel’s most violent scenes.

Blow in little China

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 1986

Duration: 1 hour and 39 minutes

Director: John Carpenter

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall, Dennis Dun, James Hong Y Victor Wong. It is considered a cult film of the 80s. Without a doubt, a classic of the adventure movies of the 80s that cannot go unnoticed for its value. It started with a budget of $25 million and grossed more than $11 million.

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn

Platform: Movistar+, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, Amazon Videos, RakutenTV and AppleTV.

Year 2011

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig, Nick Frost Y simon pegg. More of $372 million grossed at the box office worldwide from a budget of $135 million. The feature film is based on the 3 comics by the Belgian cartoonist Herge. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the candidacy for the awards Oscar for best soundtrack, Golden Globe for best animated film and the 2 nominations in the BAFTA in the categories of best animated film and best visual effects.

The Adventures of Little Columbus

Platform: Filmin

Year: 2015

Duration: 1 hour and 28 minutes

Director: Rodrigo Gava

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Joseph Wilker and Isabelle Drummond. a young man named Chris (Christopher Columbus), with the aim of trying to save his own family from bankruptcy, he embarks on a long journey with his friends Leo da Vinci Y Mona Lisa in which they follow the trail of an ancient map where the legendary “Island of Brazil”. What do they seek? Well, great hidden treasures that remain to be explored. It will not be an easy path and along the way they will have to overcome great obstacles like the inhabitants of the kingdom of the sea and his terrible and ferocious beast Nautilus. The small Colon brings out his ingenuity with the invaluable help of the inventions of Leo and the courage of Mona Lisa. In the end, the trip is no longer just the search for treasures but to arrive safely at the port.

robin of the woods

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 1938

Duration: 1 hour and 42 minutes

Director: Michael Curtiz and William Keighley

IMDb Score: 7.9

The Adventures of Robin Hood had a budget of just over 2 million dollars and managed to collect at the box office close to 4 million dollars. It is a feature film based on the legend of Robin Hood. Made by Errol Flynn as protagonist, Olivia de Havilland What Lady Marian, basil rathbone What Sir Guy of Gisbourne Y claude rains As the prince john. It is considered one of the best adventure films of all time and is also one of the few films of the 1930s recorded in color. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the candidacy for best film at the oscar awards and the 3 awards achieved additionally in the categories of best art direction, best editing Y best soundtrack.

‘Harry Potter’ series

It is a film series based on the novels by JK Rowling and that is also the perfect definition of fantasy and adventure cinema: Protagonists with heroic desire, the fierce struggle between good and evil, life or death battles and countless dangerous situations. It was composed over a decade by the following 8 movies with the respective scores IMDb:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) – 7.6

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) – 7.4

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) – 7.9

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) – 7.7

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) – 7.5

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) – 7.6

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) – 7.7

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) – 8.1

Saga of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

One of the most epic stories ever written by J. R. R. Tolkien. The trilogy of The Lord of the rings directed by Peter Jackson It is also a reason for worship. It also became one of the great cinematographic adventures of the 21st century. The trilogy was made up of the following films and score on IMDb:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) – 8.8

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) – 8.8

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – 9.0

