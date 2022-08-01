The best 9 series that you will want to see in August

The premieres of series on platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Apple TV +, Movistar Plus + and Amazon Prime Video accumulate. Here are the highlights in August.

ANDOR (Disney+, August 31)

rogue one (2016) is one of the best recent films in the saga starwars. show how he managed a group of brave to steal the plans for the Death Star it was a success that had the approval of the most veteran fans. Now, this series tells that story but several years beforewith Diego Luna, Felicity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen and Forest Whitaker like stars.

THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (HBO Max, August 22)

When a series like Game of Thrones works so well it's easy for there to be a sequel. the house of the dragon It's a 10 episode prequel. whose plot is set 300 years before what that mythical production told. An almost certain success in which we will discover characters like King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), his brother Daemon (matt smith), his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke), another claimant to the throne.

SANDMAN (Netflix, August 5)

The Neil Gaiman comic now has a series that hopes to surprise visually by recreating the world of dreams. A space in which the protagonist of this science fiction story must repair past mistakes.

SHE-HULK. LAWYER HULKA (Disney+, August 17)

Lawyer, thirty-something… and superhero in their free time. This could be the description of the new Marvel character who has his own series. An adventure with notes of humor with Tatiana Maslany in which they also appear Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth and Benedict Wong.

INDUSTRY (HBO Max, August 2)

Demystifying, surprising and hypnoticthis British series focuses on a group of young people who aspire to everything after joining a management company private banking. a world full of killers in which the betrayals, sex and drugs They appear every time.

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (Amazon Prime Video, August 12)

This series arises from They give the blowa 1992 film featuring Madonna, Geena Davis and Tom Hanks. In this case, the story also speaks of baseball but from a series of African-American women who had to fight very hard to achieve your dream within a chauvinistic society full of racial prejudice.

AFTER THE HURRICANE (Apple TV+, August 12)

Vera Farmiga stars in a harsh drama reminiscent of a real episode: the terrible consequences of Hurricane Katrina, in 2005, by a New Orleans hospital. A titanic job in which many workers of that center they left their skin to save their lives of how many people could

CITY ON A HILL (Movistar Plus+, August 30)2

kevin bacon is the star of a police drama with a lot of action that reaches its third season. In it we see a former FBI agent (Bacon) collaborating with the Justice to solve some of the crimes that made Boston a very dangerous city in the 90s.

SOUL (Netflix, August 19)

A bus accident changes Alma’s life.. This girl, waking up from that tragedy in which many of her classmates died, will discover that she can see different things from the rest of her. some ‘powers’ that, as the chapters progress, they will discover where they come from.

