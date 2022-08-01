The Batman movies, ranked from worst to best
we review All the Batman movies, ranked from worst to best following the instructions of one of the Arkham interns. A review of all the productions in which the character has been the protagonist on the big screen, a collection of dark scenes of the Gothic city and its gloomy paladin who has starred in some of the best fights in superhero movies (and some of the worst) .
bruce wayne is Batman, The Batman, The Dark Knight, The Guardian of Gotham, The World’s Greatest Detective, The Caped Crusader or whatever the villain on duty wants to call him. This masked vigilante was born from the pens of Bob Kane and Bill Finger at the former Detective Comics, now DC Comics, in issue #27 of its publication on March 30, 1939, in a comic called ‘The Case of the Chemical Union’.
Since then, the mythology around the character, his city and, above all, his opponents, has not stopped growing within the world of comics and in all existing audiovisual formats. Nobody can resist the charms of a multimillionaire orphan who, because of a never-overcome duel, becomes a sociopath who fights crime every night in a city always on the brink of collapse.. So bad is his influence that there is no other hero with a gallery of opponents as sinister, colorful and crazy as Batman’s, a reflection of the extent to which the insidious presence of a hero reaches who, in essence, scares more than any villain. Despite his fame, we are facing one of the rarest superheroes in cinema.
We owe the first moving version of the character to the 15-part film serial released in 1943 by Columbia Pictures that featured Lewis Wilson as the protagonist. In 1949 a second serial would arrive with Robert Lowery as the protagonist and, finally, in 1966 the ABC network would broadcast the colorful version headed by Adam West that, in addition to having his own movie, turned the character into an icon of popular culture. For better and for worse.
The “camp” and burlesque tone of this success made the figure of Gotham’s dark protector become a good-natured playful in the collective imagination, at least for the layman in the world of comics. It took more than two decades for the masked vigilante to finally make it to the big screen, taking things seriously and, far from appearing on lists of the best horror movies in history, the influence of authors such as Alan Moore and Frank Miller helped Tim Burton establish the character in the industry in a definitive way.
Willing to change it as the next DC Comics movies and series arrive, we order the flights of the bat.
13
‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (Zack Snyder, 2021)
More prologues, more epilogues, more filler and fewer jokes (retaining the weak quality of those that have been maintained), the new montage revealed itself as an orgiastic collection of extra scenes that leave the franchise in the same place it was, but with the most satisfied fans of the director to verify that, after adding 70 million to an account that had already reached 300, they could finally enjoy the version that its creator always wanted. That and making the list of longest running superhero movies.
12
‘Justice League’ (Joss Whedon, Zack Snyder, 2017)
Following the events of ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) begins to recruit various superheroes to face a new threat while trying to come to terms with the death of the Kryptonian Man of Steel.
I mean, like ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ but shorter. Was another version necessary on HBO Max? Well it depends who you ask.
eleven
‘Batman Forever’ (Joel Schumacher, 1995)
It had taken a lot to get out of the “camp” image of the caped crusader after the sixties series with Adam West. Tim Burton worked the miracle and, as if it were the comics, introduced the world to the tortured vigilante that readers fell in love with. Following the departure of Burton and Michael Keaton from the project, Warner let Joel Schumacher handle the next chapter, something that would force them to put the franchise to sleep for a few years after two exaggerated projects where the darkness was changed to fluorescent lights.
This was the first, better treated at the time but, over time, less interesting as it tried (to some extent) to maintain its composure. But let’s go to the important thing with our definitive survey on Jim Carrey, for or against?
10
‘The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises’ (Christopher Nolan, 2012)
After the success of the second installment signed by Nolan, it was very difficult to get everything right again. As the footage of this closing trilogy about pain and the capacity for suffering progressed, the audience became polarized. That’s why we ask ourselves: what went wrong in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’?
9
‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (Zack Snyder, 2016)
Fearing what Superman might do, the Gotham City vigilante steps in to put the Metropolis superhero at bay, while the public debates who really is the hero they need. The Man of Steel and Batman are plunged into a territorial feud, but things get complicated when a dangerous new threat quickly emerges, putting the existence of humanity in check. Luckily, their mothers have the same name. Isn’t this one of the 70 best surprise ending plot twists in cinema?
8
‘The Batman’ (Matt Reeves, 2022)
The world’s greatest detective is still trying to solve some puzzles as he wanders through a suitably dark Gotham. What is hidden under the “URL” enigma? Why is the genre for articles in Spanish so complex? What is crotolame? Downcast, Robert Pattinson’s Bruce knows that there is “something in the Wayne” in his sad journey through ‘The Batman’, but why? Where does this feeling of a lost generation come from? How has a Millennial icon ended up so listless in his day to day life? Where do so many questions come from? Is it really the president of the badulaques? Really? You?
7
‘Batman and Robin’ (Joel Schumacher, 1997)
6
‘Batman’ (Leslie H. Martinson, 1966)
Feature film out of the popular series broadcast on ABC in the 60s. Batman and Robin have to face Catwoman, the Joker, the Penguin and Enigma, that’s nothing! Who is the best Joker? For many, Cesar Romero is irreplaceable.
5
‘Batman Begins’ (Christopher Nolan, 2005)
Following the disasters of Joel Schumacher, Nolan proved that a powerful Batman was possible in 2000s cinema. Having established a realistic and convincing foundation of origins, he paved the way for the Caped Crusader’s greatest ally: his villains. One of the best movies on HBO Max.
4
‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’ (Chris McKay, 2017)
It’s an over-the-top animated cartoon, and yet doesn’t it end up being the most canon? There are as many cartoon versions of the character as there are authors, from Bob Kane and Bill Finger to Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. Wayne and the night version of him have been interpreted in a thousand ways but there are usually some parameters that we take for granted. These clichés go in and out of the movie versions annoying fans, but here we have just about everything that makes Batman Batman. He is a lonely, egotistical guy, haunted by his past, obsessed with possible family losses and unable to face his enemies once and for all. Is the LEGO Batman the best Batman?
3
‘Batman’ (Tim Burton, 1989)
In 1989, a young Tim Burton wanting to show himself to the world started a cultural phenomenon with ‘Batman’, the first feature film that dared to show the caped crusader as the dark character that comic book readers had been enjoying for years. Despite the initial rejection, Michael Keaton became a now essential version of the character and Jack Nicholson, luckily for all of us, gave us an unparalleled Joker. For fans of the director, we review all of Tim Burton’s films: ranking from worst to best.
two
‘The Dark Knight’ (Christopher Nolan, 2008)
The superhero movie that convinced critics and audiences alike. Maybe because it’s not about superheroes and because the protagonist is the villain, two great tricks that made this magnificent police action thriller a classic since its premiere. One of the best superhero movies in movie history.
1
‘Batman Returns’ (Tim Burton, 1992)
Three years after his first trip to Gotham, and with his ‘Edward Scissorhands’ underlining his authorship, Warner once again counted on Burton to extend the “batmania”. The result was this darker, more obtuse, adult and interesting story that, despite not doing poorly at the box office, made some producers frown who did not want to lose the young comic-devouring audience. We review 10 curiosities of ‘Batman returns’ to convince you why he should crown our ranking.
