we review All the Batman movies, ranked from worst to best following the instructions of one of the Arkham interns. A review of all the productions in which the character has been the protagonist on the big screen, a collection of dark scenes of the Gothic city and its gloomy paladin who has starred in some of the best fights in superhero movies (and some of the worst) .

bruce wayne is Batman, The Batman, The Dark Knight, The Guardian of Gotham, The World’s Greatest Detective, The Caped Crusader or whatever the villain on duty wants to call him. This masked vigilante was born from the pens of Bob Kane and Bill Finger at the former Detective Comics, now DC Comics, in issue #27 of its publication on March 30, 1939, in a comic called ‘The Case of the Chemical Union’.

Since then, the mythology around the character, his city and, above all, his opponents, has not stopped growing within the world of comics and in all existing audiovisual formats. Nobody can resist the charms of a multimillionaire orphan who, because of a never-overcome duel, becomes a sociopath who fights crime every night in a city always on the brink of collapse.. So bad is his influence that there is no other hero with a gallery of opponents as sinister, colorful and crazy as Batman’s, a reflection of the extent to which the insidious presence of a hero reaches who, in essence, scares more than any villain. Despite his fame, we are facing one of the rarest superheroes in cinema.

We owe the first moving version of the character to the 15-part film serial released in 1943 by Columbia Pictures that featured Lewis Wilson as the protagonist. In 1949 a second serial would arrive with Robert Lowery as the protagonist and, finally, in 1966 the ABC network would broadcast the colorful version headed by Adam West that, in addition to having his own movie, turned the character into an icon of popular culture. For better and for worse.

The “camp” and burlesque tone of this success made the figure of Gotham’s dark protector become a good-natured playful in the collective imagination, at least for the layman in the world of comics. It took more than two decades for the masked vigilante to finally make it to the big screen, taking things seriously and, far from appearing on lists of the best horror movies in history, the influence of authors such as Alan Moore and Frank Miller helped Tim Burton establish the character in the industry in a definitive way.

Willing to change it as the next DC Comics movies and series arrive, we order the flights of the bat.