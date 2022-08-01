The August 2022 Android update can now be downloaded: all the news

If you have a compatible mobile, you can now download and install the Android update of August 2022

Google has not missed its appointment with the android august update: with the first Monday of the month, comes a new security updatepublished together with the security patch that fixes the operating system vulnerabilities discovered over the last few weeks. This month’s security bulletin is now available on the Android website.

The August 2022 Android Update will be available for download on Google Pixel devices starting with Pixel 4 and up to Pixel 6a.

One more month, Samsung has managed to get ahead of Google and over the last few days it had already updated some of its models with the August patch. However, do not forget that manufacturers have access to the patch a few days before Google publishes it in its bulletin, so it is not surprising that some companies manage to get ahead of it.

The August Android update arrives to solve security problems

How to update Android to the latest version without having official update

In this case, we are not talking about an update of the Pixel Feature Drop type, since it does not introduce functional changes and new features aimed at Pixel series phones.

Curiously, this time Google has not published the factory images or OTA files corresponding to this new update. And it is that everything seems to indicate that the August 2022 security patch will be released along with the final update to Android 13 for Pixel devices in just a few days.

On the other hand, the security bulletin lists all the vulnerabilities that have been fixed with this update, categorized according to the level of threat they posed to the platform. Some of them are Specific performance and security improvements for Pixel mobiles.

The Android security patch August 2022 It will be released in the next few hours through OTA gradually, and will gradually reach compatible models. Before that time, it will be possible download the corresponding update packages for each deviceto carry out the manual installation, either through the OTA file, or through the factory image of each terminal:

Google Developers | OTA files

Google Developers | factory images