The Almagro Film Festival honors dubbing actors

The Almagro International Film Festival (AIFF), which this year reaches its Fifth editionthis Friday night was inaugurated with a recognition to the actors’ guild of dubbing from Spain.

This recognition took place at the gala ceremony inaugural in the Plaza Mayor of Almagro (Ciudad Real) and which was presented by the journalist and actress Elena Olmosas reported by sources from the organization of the event in a statement.

A tribute to cinema and dubbing

After the gala, the presentation of the first of the short films that can be seen at the festival under the title ‘Para Sonia’, by the director, actor and screenwriter sergio milanwhich is a tribute to cinema and the art of dubbing.

The short film tells how the partner of a blind actress takes her on a cinephile tour at home with a live orchestra that plays the great movie soundtracks, accompanied by the iconic voices of Spanish dubbing actors such as Jose Fernandez Mediavilla, Michelle Jenner and Jose Luis Gil.

The gala and the dubbing actors

Dubbing actors such as Eduardo Gutierrez, who voices Stewie Griffin in “Family Guy” or the beloved house elf “Dobby” in “Harry Potter”; Gabriel Jimenez, voice of Hugh Jackman; Sea Bordallovoice of «Barbie» or of the actress Jessica Alba; Ana Jimenezthe Spanish voice of Erica Duran; Coral Balas, institutional voice of Orange; Pablo Tribaldos, voice of Jonah Hill and Steve, from “American Dad”; Y louis posada, that gives voice to actors like Johnny Depp Y Leonardo Dicaprio and who, in addition, is an international jury of the festival.

The Almagro International Film Festival wants to be an obligatory annual event

The Almagro Film Festival also recognized the work carried out by the Union of Dubbing Actors of Madrid that, after 15 years, continue to safeguard and ensure that dubbing actors can defend themselves and have a legal framework against any type of labor injustice.

The dubbing actor Pablo Tribaldos, on behalf of those recognized, has pointed out that “dubbing cannot exist without cinema, and cinema would hardly exist without dubbing”, while Mar Bordallos has assured that this recognition sheds light on ” a work in the shadows and that, thanks to this type of event, allows people to realize that we exist».

In the second part of the act, he presentedthe jury national and international of the fifth edition of the festival.

The director of the festival, Marko Montanaduring his speech at the gala, stressed that each edition is carried out thanks to the “passion, altruism, but above all the effort of the entire human team of the festival”.

This year he commented that “the festival brings to Almagro an edition endowed with greater intensity and local connection than in previous editions, in which Almagro is filled with life, creativity and cinema, ingredients that constitute the essence and purpose of the festival” .

Tickets to attend all the events of the fifth edition of the AIFF can be purchased through the official website of the festival and at the physical ticket offices located in the Municipal Theater of Almagro and in the Main Square.

