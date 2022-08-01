The actor who is considered by Martin Scorsese as the best of his generation

The opinion of those who know is never just another opinion. And less if it comes from Martin Scorsesewho has not only proven to be a great connoisseur of cinema, but also an exemplary director, considered one of the best in recent years.

His innumerable works and his validity make him an authorized voice so that his opinion, without being a sacred word, can be considered important. And this happened in the context of a video that went viral on the social network Twitter. In this video you can see the director standing up, in an interview, making a brief presentation of the actor Adam Driverwho is standing next to him.

Adam Driver, Scorsese’s favorite sub 40

In the few seconds that it lasts, you can hear Martin say that, beyond the great experience he has had every time he has had to work with him, he considers him one of the best actors of his generation. piece of praise for driverswho was the protagonist in silencethe movie that Scorsese directed and was released in 2016. Although it did not have such a good performance at the box office, the film is considered by specialized critics as a great work, and of course they highlight the actor’s work.

Adam Driver he can boast of having worked with great directors of the moment. To the mentioned Scorsese, he adds Noah Baumbach, Jim Jarmusch, Steven Speilberg, Spike Lee or Ridley Scott. Quite a journey for someone who is just 38 years old and whose debut took place just 12 years ago.

Another element that magnifies the figure of the actor, as much as Scorsese’s praise, is that he is from the generation of colleagues like Eddie Redmayne, Kirsten Dunst or Anne Hathawayundisputed figures and extremely talented actors and actresses, so the director’s words put him, at least, on a par with them.

Finally, it is worth remembering that Martin has more than 50 years in the field, including almost 30 films directed. In them, he has directed actors such as Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer or Jack Nicholson. How not to know how to qualify actors.

