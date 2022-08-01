The 80 years of the “eternal foreign”

ef

Isabel Allende, the most widely read living writer in Spanish in the world, will be 80 years old this August 2, twice as old as her first novel, The House of the Spirits, of which a commemorative edition will be published in October with the same cover than the 1982 one.

The Chilean author will write an unpublished preface for the special edition, which will be published on October 13 in Spain, Latin America and the United States (in Spanish) in print, ebook and audiobook format, the Penguin Random House publishing group reported Wednesday.

The first of Allende’s novels was launched in October 1982 at Plaza & Janés, the publishing house then run by Mario Lacruz, who has since been Allende’s, who had the mythical and now deceased Carmen Balcells as his literary agent.

«It is impossible to describe the emotion of that moment, suffice it to say that I have never felt it again with other books, with translations into languages ​​that I thought were already dead, or with the adaptations to the cinema or the theater, that copy of The House of the Spirits with a pink stripe and a woman with green hair touched my heart deeply”, Allende wrote about his first novel.

“This book had the effect of a typhoon on me: it lifted me up into the air, shook me to the bone, ripped me out of a mediocre existence, and launched me into an open horizon of endless possibilities,” he added.

The 40th anniversary commemorative edition will have on its cover the iconic image created by Jordi Sánchez, which has also been used in the Debolsillo edition, which has been in bookstores in Spain, Latin America and the United States since this year.

In The House of the Spirits, which is considered a classic of Latin American literature and has captivated millions of people around the world, Allende narrated the political, economic and social transformations that affected Chile throughout the last century in a key in which the everyday and the fantastic coexist.

The play had a film adaptation featuring a stellar cast with Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons and Antonio Banderas, among other actors.

According to his publishing house, Allende reaches 80 years of age in an “excellent state of literary creativity and vital energy.”

Her latest novel, Violeta, published simultaneously in Spanish and English, has been at the top of the bestseller lists for months and has managed to captivate both her longtime readers and a new generation that is discovering her.

Born in 1942 in Peru, Allende spent her childhood in Chile and spent her adolescence and youth in various places. After the 1973 military coup in Chile, she went into exile in Venezuela and since 1987 she is an “eternal foreigner”, as she defines herself, she has her house in California.

Isabel Allende has published 25 books, and all of them have been international successes.

His work has been translated into 42 languages ​​and has received more than 60 international awards, including the Chilean National Prize for Literature in 2010; the Hans Christian Andersen of Denmark, in 2012, for his trilogy “Memories of the Eagle and the Jaguar”, and the Medal of Freedom in the United States in 2014.

In 2018, Isabel Allende became the first Spanish-language writer to receive the medal of honor from the United States National Book Award for her great contribution to the world of letters.