The 15 best political series on television

There are many series with political messages, but not so many that really explore the ins and outs of the world of politics like the ones we select on this list, from the queen ‘The West Wing of the White House’ to recent shows like ‘Gaslit’. The best political series have in common their look at leaders and power, although that is where the differences end for many of them.

Some are satirical comedies loaded with bad drool, others are more aspirational about how politicians should be, others go towards thrillers and suspense, others take us to fantastic worlds where the rules are similar despite having magical creatures and white walkers … Wow, diverse stories, exciting stories and, in many cases, series to understand the present at a time when the world seems to be drifting and confidence in the political class is at rock bottom. That does not mean that they will all give us hope in the future: in fact, it is possible that the best political series are those that turn politicians into the perfect protagonists of absurd comedies.

In the list we find titles such as ‘House of cards’, one of the best Netflix original series in its entire history and one of the first that helped it build its brand. Not even the Kevin Spacey scandals can erase that legacy. Though for status that of ‘The West Wing of the White House’, one of the best series of the 90s and possibly the leader of this selection. Aaron Sorkin’s creation remains a television classic that never goes out of style. Together with them, we review absolutely essential titles such as the doublet of brilliant political satires created by Armano Iannucci, ‘The Thick Of It’ and ‘Veep’, or one of the 2022 premieres, ‘Gaslit’ (available on Movistar+).

Although there are notable titles that have been left out of the list (we are not forgetting the best political moments of series like ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘The Good Fight’, as well as other standouts like Netflix’s ‘The Politician’), These series that we compile below are among our favorites and provide us with a wide variety of stories, characters, perspectives and political environments., although it is evident that American productions dominate. Which is your favorite?