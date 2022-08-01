The 15 best political series on television
There are many series with political messages, but not so many that really explore the ins and outs of the world of politics like the ones we select on this list, from the queen ‘The West Wing of the White House’ to recent shows like ‘Gaslit’. The best political series have in common their look at leaders and power, although that is where the differences end for many of them.
Some are satirical comedies loaded with bad drool, others are more aspirational about how politicians should be, others go towards thrillers and suspense, others take us to fantastic worlds where the rules are similar despite having magical creatures and white walkers … Wow, diverse stories, exciting stories and, in many cases, series to understand the present at a time when the world seems to be drifting and confidence in the political class is at rock bottom. That does not mean that they will all give us hope in the future: in fact, it is possible that the best political series are those that turn politicians into the perfect protagonists of absurd comedies.
In the list we find titles such as ‘House of cards’, one of the best Netflix original series in its entire history and one of the first that helped it build its brand. Not even the Kevin Spacey scandals can erase that legacy. Though for status that of ‘The West Wing of the White House’, one of the best series of the 90s and possibly the leader of this selection. Aaron Sorkin’s creation remains a television classic that never goes out of style. Together with them, we review absolutely essential titles such as the doublet of brilliant political satires created by Armano Iannucci, ‘The Thick Of It’ and ‘Veep’, or one of the 2022 premieres, ‘Gaslit’ (available on Movistar+).
Although there are notable titles that have been left out of the list (we are not forgetting the best political moments of series like ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘The Good Fight’, as well as other standouts like Netflix’s ‘The Politician’), These series that we compile below are among our favorites and provide us with a wide variety of stories, characters, perspectives and political environments., although it is evident that American productions dominate. Which is your favorite?
The West Wing of the White House (1999-2006)
We have never felt so close to the goings-on of the White House as in this series created by Aaron Sorkin. ‘The West Wing of the White House’ is a true television classic that many consider one of the best series in history, and without a doubt we can crown it as the best political series in history. With what elegance, wisdom and manners does the beloved Democratic President Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen) move through the halls of the place, teaching his talented team what it means to govern.
The Thick of It (2005-2012)
Before ‘Veep’ there was ‘The Thick of It’, a political satire created by Armando Iannucci and starring a brilliant Peter Capaldi. The series takes us into the day-to-day of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Citizenship, a dump of unpopular and boring policies and led by a team of politicians who have lies as their flag and lack scruples. The secret is always to blame the next door and pass the buck.
House of cards (2013 – 2018)
Remake of the British series of the same name, ‘House of Cards’ took Netflix for the first time to the top of the seriéphile world. Although Kevin Spacey has ended up doing too much honor to his tyrannical character (he has been accused of sexual abuse and banished from the Hollywood hills), Robin Wright deservedly took the controls and put the finishing touch on ‘House of Cards’. Today, scandals aside, we remember it as one of the best political films, with its lights and many shadows.
Borgen (2010-2013)
With the premiere in 2022 of the sequel ‘Borgen: Kingdom, power and glory’ on NetflixWhat better time to return to the original Danish series created by Adam Price (also available on Netflix) to discover one of the best political series ever made. Starring an incredible Sidse Babett Knudsen, the series follows the rise to power of Birgitte Nyborg, who ends up becoming the Prime Minister of Denmark in the midst of a political, public and personal storm.
Veep (2012 – 2019)
One of the best comedy series of the 21st century and one of the most acclaimed of the last decade, ‘Veep’ is a parody masterpiece. He pokes fun at his politicians and the running of the White House until he’s done, never losing his intelligence and bitingness. We move to the heart of American politics at the hands of a peculiar vice president (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) trying to get as close as possible to power and an entourage of totally incompetent aides and advisers.
Designated successor (2016–2019)
Created by David Guggenheim, ‘Designated Successor’ is a mixture of thriller and political drama that puts the American system of government to the limit. The story follows Tom Kirkman (played by Kiefer Sutherland), a mid-ranking member of the White House cabinet who must assume the position of President when a tremendous terrorist attack in Washington, during the State of the Union address, ends. with the life of the POTUS and its main surrogates.
Scandal (2012-2018)
Olivia Pope is a television institution thanks to this series created by Shonda Rhimes, and that was a success with the public in its years of broadcast. Intense, surprising and unpredictable, ‘Scandal’ introduces us to a woman capable of handling any scandal: Olivia Pope is dedicated to managing and defusing public crises that threaten to seriously damage the image and lives of her clients, who are members of the elites of the country reaching the president of the United States.
Gaslite (2022)
The game of politics is not only entered in parliaments and offices, but also in the media and social gatherings. There she shone Martha Mitchell, wife of the Attorney General, John Mitchell, in the years of President Richard Nixon and become a national celebrity famous for not keeping quiet. Even when that means going against the official position of her husband and the president. Starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, ‘Gaslit’ shows us the political climate in the United States at a key moment, between the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal.
BrainDead (2016)
We know that Michelle and Robert King always incorporate politics into their stories, even when they are focused on the world of law like ‘The Good Fight’. But with ‘BrainDead’ they went straight to the jugular: a mixture of horror, comedy, aliens and political satirethe series follows a young woman (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who gets her first job in Washington and discovers that aliens landed on Earth have eaten the brains of much of Congress and the Government.
Yes, Minister (1980-1984)
One of the most watched TV series in UK history, ‘Yes Minister’ was one of the first acclaimed series on politics and also pioneering television comedy that managed to get into number 10 Downing Street. It follows the story of three characters: the newly appointed Secretary for Administrative Affairs, James Hacker, the ministry’s manipulative Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby, and the hilarious Personal Secretary, Bernard Woolley.
Mrs America (2020)
Politics has long been a man’s game, but in 1970s America, a group of women raised their voices to make themselves heard from the fringes and bring about real change. From intellectual figures like Gloria Steinem to politicians like Shirley Chisholm, who led a historic campaign for the presidency, ‘Mrs. America’ shows us a mosaic of stories of women fighting for their rightsyes Although, curiously, at the center is a woman who insists on going against change: Cate Blanchett plays Phyllis Schlafly, a housewife who led the campaign for the ‘NO’ to the law in defense of the traditional values of the american family.
The Kingdom (2021)
Created by Claudia Piñeiro and Marcelo Piñeyro, this Argentine Netflix series is a remarkable political suspense thriller where religion also comes into play. Diego Peretti plays a religious leader with political aspirations who finds himself involved in a tragic and mediatic murder. In the search for the culprit, ‘The Kingdom’ draws us a portrait of the tensions between politics and religion, and the power struggles to control the masses. Yes, ‘The Kingdom’ is a great mystery series on Netflix.
Show me a hero (2015)
Based on real events, ‘Show me a hero’ is one of the best series from David Simon, the creator of ‘The Wire’ and the recent ‘The city is ours’. Starring Oscar Isaac and consisting of six episodes, it follows the young mayor of Yonkers (New York), Nick Wasicsko, who will have to face a court order that forces him to build a group of houses for families without resources in white neighborhoods. Thus, it explores the concepts of home, race and community through the lives of the inhabitants of the area.
Game of Thrones (2011-2019)
Although it is a fantasy series where magic and dragon eggs exist, ‘Game of thrones’ is also a political chronicle in times of war, successions and aspirations to the throne. Perhaps many do not identify it as a political series, but it certainly is… in its own way. Based on the novels by George RR Martin, the hit HBO series (soon to have a prequel, ‘House of the Dragon’) follows the power struggles in the Seven Kingdoms between the houses of families such as the Starks, the Lannisters and the Targaryens, among others.
Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)
In the United States (and in the rest of the world), politics is not only made in the offices of the White House. Politics is also a local affair, as this hilarious sitcom created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur demonstrates.. Although many identify her with the comic and absurd plots and her endless collection of memes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ also has a political helping alongside the delusional Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her team from the parks and recreation department in Pawnee, Indiana.
