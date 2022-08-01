Taylor Swift sends peculiar message to Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’, after declaring his fan

Dwayne Johnson He has made it clear on different occasions that his nickname does not refer to his personality, since he has always shown himself to be kind, kind, funny and affectionate, which is why he was recently surprised to declare himself a fan of Taylor Swift and his music.

‘The Rock’ is in premiere days with the animated film ‘DC League of Super-Pets’, in which he plays ‘Krypto’, a superhero dog that promises to steal the hearts of fans, but throughout these days of promotion the actor has revealed that both his character and he are fans of the talented Taylor Swift, who a few months ago received an honorary doctorate from New York University.

It was through a peculiar TikTok video in which Dwayne Johnson claimed to be swiftie and that even two Taylor songs would be included in the soundtrack of the new animated film that premiered this week in theaters.

In this recording the actor is observed with his co-star kevin hartwho also plays another superpowered dog in the film, are both sitting busy on their phones browsing and listening to Swift’s songs.

In that, ‘The Rock’ and Kevin strike up a comical conversation about the songs they listen to, since the latter confuses the title of the song ‘Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version) thinking that Dwayne was telling him that he had bad blood, for what was about to die.

“Your blood isn’t as bad as you think,” Kevin joked. “You are dying? Pray for it”, he finished without letting ‘The Rock’ explain that he was talking about Taylor’s song, which will appear in the film along with ‘Message in a Bottle’.

With this funny video, Dwayne Johnson also revealed that Taylor Swift would be part of the new movie through her songs, so she did not hesitate to reply with a sweet message.

“Let my friend Dwayne support ethically sourced versions of my songs. Good luck with the movie! You are the man,” Taylor Swift commented in the comments section of TikTok.

It is worth mentioning that the singer is currently re-recording her songs in a copyright fight, since Scooter braun sold the masters of the first six studio albums to Shamrock Holdings for more than $300 million.

