Taylor Swift criticized for polluting too much with her private jet

In his passage Last Kiss of his 2010 album Speak Now, Taylor Swift sings “I ran away on my plane, that July 9”. Apparently Swift flew off on her private jet almost every day this year too.

A recent study on the sustainability of the marketing agency Yard analyzes the use of private jets by celebrities to calculate their emissions and find out who contributes the most to climate change.

Top of the list there’s superstar Taylor Swift.

According to the analysis, Swift flew his plane 170 times for the first 200 days of 2022, emitting more than eight thousand tons of CO2. It is about 22,923 minutes, at least 16 total flight days. The carbon dioxide emitted by Taylor Swift into the atmosphere in these seven months corresponds to what an average of 1,184 people emit in a year. The data comes from the Twitter account @CelebJets which controls the planes of celebrities.

In response to this information, which went viral, Swift’s agents said the singer is not responsible for all flights.

“Taylor’s jet is regularly rented to other individuals,” the pop star’s spokesperson said in a press release . “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is really incorrect.”

But anyway, it’s still his jet! The fact that the list was not conquered by someone like Kylie Jenner with his 12-minute flights or from her sister Kim Kardashian surprised users enough. The internet, however, has decided to joke about it a bit (although, to be honest, they are all variations of the same joke). As in this tweet: “Taylor, Kim and Kylie do whoever comes to Starbucks first”.

And a Taylor Swift fan made a compilation of all the moments the artist talks about flying, planes and any form of travel in his songs.

As for the rest of the list, boxer Floyd Mayweather is in second place among the most polluting stars, followed by Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez and Blake Shelton. After the top 5 are Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah and Travis Scott.

While these rich and famous celebrities deserve to be singled out for their contribution to climate change, don’t forget that fewer than 100 companies are responsible for the portion. more significant of greenhouse gas emissions.

