Taron Egerton Clarifies His Link To Wolverine And Explains Why He Turned Down Cyclops

The San Diego Comic-Con was held around a question that the event never clarified: what does the event plan to do? Kevin Feig with the X-Men? Is it true that if there is a new movie, it will be titled The Mutants and no X Men? The assortment of details about Phases 5 and 6 cleared the way for the new movies of avengersbut the fate of the X-Men remains a mystery, while Taron Egerton remains a star candidate to play Wolverine in the hypothetical film, following in the footsteps of Hugh Jackman. Why? Because he said that he had met with Fiege to discuss the role earlier this month.

Egerton stars these days locked up with the devilApple TV+ series developed by Dennis Lehane, and sadly has ended up downplaying his bond with Wolverine. At the time, he said that he was apprehensive about embodying the clawed mutant because of how iconic Jackman has been playing him (“Hopefully they’ll give me a chance”), but during an interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused He has added that he has never met with the actor to discuss the subject, and that perhaps he exaggerated a bit about the meeting with Feige. “The truth is that there has been a lot fancasting”Egerton admitted. The meeting would have taken place, but years ago and with a more provisional nature than anything else.

“I had a general meeting with Kevin about four years ago, where I said I love movies and would love to do something, and he said it would be great if we could find something. I left and have not spoken to him since. I check emails every five minutes. There was a character that I mentioned in that meeting but it wasn’t that one. There is not much truth in the rumours, but I am a fan of the movies.. Josh Horowitzhost of the podcast, replied that despite little progress in signing people like the russo brothers (former directors of the MCU) have declared that they are in favor of Egerton as Wolverine: they think he is a perfect candidate. Something that made the protagonist of Rocketman.

“Joe Russo is going to receive a wonderful gift in the mail”, Egerton said enigmatically. The interview has transcended parallel to another meeting in Sway’s Universe where the actor was able to continue investigating his relationship with the franchise, reminding everyone that there was a time when he was about to be Scott Summers, aka Cyclops. It was in the bars before X-Men: Apocalypsewhen Fox was looking for an actor to play the youthful version of james marsden. Tye Sheridan was the one who beat Egerton in the casting (repeating in X-Men: Dark Phoenix), but that happened after the interpreter of Kingsman He understood that this role was not for him.





“That was real, there was a real conversation,” Egerton assured. “And to be honest, I’ve never said it before, the reason that conversation never went any further was because I didn’t want to play a character in a movie series whose eyes you couldn’t see. I instinctively and creatively feel that the eyes are the windows to the soul. It would be a challenge, and it didn’t intrigue me enough. Not that they offered it to me, but there was a conversation, a real conversation that didn’t go any further.” The actor, therefore, seems more interested in being Wolverine than Cyclops, whose new versions we should meet sooner or later in the inevitable reboot of X Men (either The Mutants) by Marvel Studios.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.