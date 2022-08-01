Table of positions and results of the J6 of the Apertura 2022

This Sunday, July 31, the day 6 of Opening Tournament 2022 of Liga MX, with the most attractive match of the weekend between Club Léon and the Águilas of Club América; on a date that left the UANL Tigers as the sole leaders of the general table.

Those led by Miguel Herrera achieved their fifth consecutive victory this season, after beating Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in a ‘suffering’ manner on the Volcán Universitario field, in a match where the arbitration body took the spotlight, after 3 expelled , two of the felines and one from Queretaro.

Rayados de Monterrey and the Diablos Rojos de Toluca follow the felines closely, both teams tied their respective matches of the day, which allowed Tigres to separate in the lead.

On the other hand, the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara still have not won in this Apertura 2022, since they tied against the Tuzos de Pachuca, despite the fact that the visit ended the match with one less footballer; with this they recorded their fourth consecutive tie.

The Machine returned to the path of victory, after defeating the Rayos de Necaxa by a minimum in the Azteca Stadium; while the Pumas have not been able to win with Dani Alves, since they registered their second tie of the week in CU, this time against the Rayados.

In the individual scoring championship, Santiago Giménez continues to lead the standings after matchday 6, despite the fact that this weekend he no longer played with Cruz Azul and left for Feyenoord.

In the percentage table, the Gallos Blancos remain last and are ratified as the worst team of this campaign.

RESULTS OF DAY 6.

FC Juarez 1 – 1 Toluca.

Blue Cross 1 – 0 Necaxa.

Tigers 2 – 1 Queretaro.

Xolos 2 – 0 Mazatlan.

Chivas 0 – 0 Pachuca.

Puebla 0 – 0 Atletico San Luis.

Cougars 1 – 1 Striped.

Saints 1 – 0 Atlas.

Leon 3 – 2 America.